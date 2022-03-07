High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – March 2022

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 2022

Welcome to the March 2022 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin!

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

11th Armored Cavalry Regiment celebrates 121 years of service: page 1

Sgt. Maj. of the Army announces inaugural Best Squad Competition: page 1

Silver Valley USD Schools Recognized as California Purple Star Schools: page 2

NTC and Fort Irwin Highlights Calendar/ Events Schedule: page 3

Fort Irwin celebrates Black History Month: page 4

Photo feature – “The Box” at night: page 6

Army has urgent need for linguists: page 10

