11th ACR Horse Detachment hosting internal competition

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment is hosting their semi-annual internal competition March 17 to prepare for the Regional Cavalry Competition.
Join us at the Detachment! The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Competition timeline:
9 a.m. — Opening ceremony, Start of Combat Horsemanship
10:30 a.m. — Military Horsemanship (Dressage)
Noon — Lunch Intermission
1 p.m. — Military Field Jumping
2 p.m. — Mounted Sabers
3 p.m. — Mounted Shooting
4:30 p.m. — Awards Ceremony