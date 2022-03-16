aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR Horse Detachment hosting internal competition

by Aerotech News & Review

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment is hosting their semi-annual internal competition March 17 to prepare for the Regional Cavalry Competition.

Join us at the Detachment! The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Competition timeline:

9 a.m. — Opening ceremony, Start of Combat Horsemanship

10:30 a.m. — Military Horsemanship (Dressage)

Noon — Lunch Intermission

1 p.m. — Military Field Jumping

2 p.m. — Mounted Sabers

3 p.m. — Mounted Shooting

4:30 p.m. — Awards Ceremony

