On March 28, 2022, Troopers assigned to Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop at Fort Irwin, Calif., conducted a food pantry donation ruck march.

At the end of the event, the Regimental Unit Ministry Team gathered the food donations which will be used to assist with hunger-relief in the surrounding community.

If you are interested in donating to the Blackhorse Food Bank, non-perishable donations can be made during business hours to Building T-213 on Avenue B, Fort Irwin, Calif.