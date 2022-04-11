aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

11th ACR leadership signs SAAPM proclamation

by Aerotech News & Review

During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program reinforces individual and collective responsibilities to prevent sexual violence.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment command team, alongside subordinate Squadron command teams, signed a proclamation intended to reaffirm our commitment to eradicate sexual assault and sexual harassment in our ranks and our military communities.

Sexual violence impacts every community and affects people of all genders, sexual orientations and ages. Each one of us can help promote healthy and positive relationships that are based on respect, safety and equality.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Summer intern positions available at...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Decisive Action Rotation 22-06 underway...
 By Aerotech News & Review
2916th Aviation Battalion ‘flies over’...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Army announces Global Defender 22
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit