11th ACR leadership signs SAAPM proclamation

During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program reinforces individual and collective responsibilities to prevent sexual violence.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment command team, alongside subordinate Squadron command teams, signed a proclamation intended to reaffirm our commitment to eradicate sexual assault and sexual harassment in our ranks and our military communities.

Sexual violence impacts every community and affects people of all genders, sexual orientations and ages. Each one of us can help promote healthy and positive relationships that are based on respect, safety and equality.