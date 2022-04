On April 8, 2022, the 11th ACR Horse Detachment conducted a Cavalry demonstration for the students of Tiefort View Intermediate School at Fort Irwin, Calif., to connect and grow as a community.

After the demonstration, the students were paired with Horse Detachment Troopers to participate in horsemanship classes, where they learned how to saddle and unsaddle, learned horse breeds and anatomy, and also to gain knowledge on the basics of horse health.