11th ACR dedicates display to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Francois, coordinated a display in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The exposition was compiled with the help of Regimental Support Squadron and key personnel assigned to the Regiment’s S1 (personnel) section.

The main components of the display are representative of the guiding principles of the Army’s commitment to eliminate sexual harassment and assault. A teal ribbon, which embodies the national symbol of support for victims of sexual assault, adorns the exhibit. A story of a survivor in our ranks who experienced sexual assault accompanies a pair of footwear that are components of our three primary uniforms: combat boots, running shoes, and dress shoes. The words “Intervene”, “Act”, and “Motivate” depict the U.S. Army’s I. A.M. STRONG campaign to combat sexual assault and promote prevention.

“I encourage leaders to stop by with their Troopers and have a conversation about prevention of sexual assault and sexual harassment,” said Francois.

The display is located at the intersection of B Avenue and 5th Street, Fort Irwin, California, in front of the Regimental Headquarters, Bldg. 185. It will be on display for the remainder of the month of April and can serve as a talking point for conversations about sexual assault/sexual harassment and efforts of prevention. If you or someone you know needs to speak with a SARC please call or text the 24/7 hotline at 760-401-3074, call 877-995-5247 or walk into the National Training Center/Fort Irwin SHARP Resource Center in Bldg. 287.