On April 17, 2022, Troopers assigned to 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a defense of the Whale Gap, National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., as part of the final training scenario for Decisive Action Rotation 22-06.

Troopers replicating guerilla fighters engaged with the Rotational Training Unit, in the urban area of Nabran, while Killer trucks targeted RTU vehicles advancing towards the Whale Gap.