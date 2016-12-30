Aerotech News & Review


Raytheon to offer U.S. Army lowest-risk, next-gen training

Raytheon has submitted its proposal for the U.S. Army’s next-generation, global training support program.

The Raytheon project team consists of proven industry leaders CSRA, General Dynamics and Leidos, as well as 17 small, hub-zone, women, veteran and disabled-veteran-owned businesses. Today, Raytheon provides training in 127 countries and in 29 different languages.

Raytheon is offering InSITE™, its innovative, user-friendly and mobile-enabled management information system. The Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulations and Simulators Maintenance Program calls for training support and sustainment services for more than 320,000 Army training devices and more than 90 digital ranges around the world. The goal: to help enable Army mission readiness. 

ATMP is a competitive follow-on to the successful U.S. Army war fighter FOCUS program. Awarded to Raytheon in 2007, WFF involved similar training and logistics work performed globally at more than 500 sites. Raytheon managed training support for almost every soldier around the world and saved the Army more than $400 million in training sustainment costs over eight years.

“Raytheon brings unmatched experience in maintaining and sustaining the US Army’s Combat Training Centers, Army training devices and ranges to help drive and enable readiness,” said Pete Vangjel, vice president of Raytheon’s Global Training Solutions business. “Along with that experience, we bring the Army the best the industry has to offer with the lowest-risk and most cost-effective approach.”

Raytheon’s InSITE™ delivers advanced analytics, customizable user interfaces, dashboards and ironclad data integrity to standard Army mobile devices such as cell phones and tablets. Raytheon invested $6.5 million to develop InSITE™ specifically for ATMP.

The system transforms diverse, multi-year and multiple-device maintenance and program data into decision-ready, actionable information. Users can pull in and access maintenance, contracts, finance, supply chain and other systems information from anywhere in the world, in near real-time, 24/7/365. 

Other innovations include:
* Cybersecurity tools and hardening from Raytheon, a world leader in the cyber field.
* Streamlined, automated work order processes that eliminate human error while increasing flexibility and response time.
* A new user interface that offers the ability to create individualized information centers, custom reports and instant alerts.



 

