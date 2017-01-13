Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 13, 2017
 

Boeing, SpiceJet announce deal for up to 205 airplanes

Boeing and SpiceJet announced Jan. 13 a commitment for up to 205 airplanes during an event in New Delhi.

Booked at the end of 2016, the announcement includes 100 new 737 MAX 8s, SpiceJet’s current order for 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs which were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website, as well as purchase rights for 50 additional airplanes.

“The Boeing 737 class of aircraft has been the backbone of our fleet since SpiceJet began, with its high reliability, low operation economies and comfort,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. “With the next generation of 737 and the 737 MAX we are sure that we can be competitive and grow profitably.”

SpiceJet, all-Boeing jet operator, placed its first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation (NG) 737s and currently operates 32 737 NGs in its fleet.

“We are honored to build upon more than a decade of partnership with SpiceJet with their commitment of up to 205 airplanes,” said Ray Conner, Boeing vice chairman. “The economics of the 737 MAXs will allow SpiceJet to profitably open new markets, expand connectively within India and beyond, and offer their customers a superior passenger experience.”

The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The new airplane will deliver 20 percent lower fuel use than the first Next-Generation 737s and the lowest operating costs in its class – 8 percent per seat less than its nearest competitor.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 13, 2017

News Trump again hints at F-35, F-18 competition – President-elect Donald Trump used the opening remarks of his first press conference of the year to reiterate a desire to drive costs down on the F-35 joint strike fighter, a move which could involve competing it against the F/A-18 Super Hornet.     Business Airbus misses...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 13, 2017

Libyan military chief visits Russian aircraft carrier A Libyan military chief has visited a Russian aircraft carrier off the coast of the troubled North African country. The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Jan. 11. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos

EUCOM commander: U.S. armored brigade’s deployment to Poland ‘significant’

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos An American soldier from 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drives a M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer off of a ...
 
Full Story »

 