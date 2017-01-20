Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 20, 2017
 

Edwards test pilot first to reach 1,000 flight hours in Joint Strike Fighter

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Lockheed Martin photograph by Tom Reynolds Lockheed Martin photograph by Tom Reynolds

Robert Wallace (left), Lockheed Martin Flight Operations senior manager, presents David “Doc” Nelson a special flight suit patch for being the first to achieve 1,000 flight hours in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Jan. 6, 2017.

Lockheed Martin test pilot David “Doc” Nelson became the first pilot to achieve 1,000 flight hours in the F-35 during a test sortie Jan. 6, 2017, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

He achieved the milestone during a 4.5-hour flight in AF-03, one of the 461st Flight Test Squadron’s Joint Strike Fighters used for developmental test and evaluation.

“It’s an honor. At my age, to be flying the best attack airplane in the world, it’s a privilege and I thank my lucky stars every day,” Nelson said.

A retired Air Force pilot, Nelson has been flying the F-35 since 2009. He’s been an experimental test pilot since 1991 and is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards.

Members of the 461st FLTS and Lockheed Martin greeted Nelson as he deplaned and gave him a traditional spray down with water for his achievement. He was also presented with a plaque and special patch for his flight suit for achieving the milestone.

The Joint Strike Fighter Integrated Test Force and the 461st FLTS at Edwards are responsible for developmental testing of the F-35.

With the work of the JSF ITF and 461st FLTS, the Air Force F-35A was declared combat ready Aug 2, 2016.

The F-35 is designed to replace aging fighter inventories including U.S. Air Force F-16s and A-10s, U.S. Navy F/A-18s, U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers and F/A-18s, and U.K. Harrier GR.7s and Sea Harriers. With stealth and a host of next-generation technologies, the F-35 is far and away the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter according to the Air Force.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 20, 2017

News Pence: NATO mission ‘will go forward’ – Vice President-elect Mike Pence said the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue as the incoming administration takes office.   Senate panel approves Mattis for defense post – The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly approved President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defens...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 20, 2017

Israel expands missile defense system with new interceptor Israel says it has expanded a missile defense system with the addition of longer range, more precise interception capabilities. Israel’s Defense Ministry said Jan. 18 it has included the Arrow-3 interceptor into its existing Arrow Weapon System defense shield. The ministry says the addition of Arrow-3 will...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Bob6

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

Thick as flies, and twice as loud. There are many things we can be proud of here in the Antelope Valley, but one thing gets overlooked many times, and unknown to many new residents of our Valley is the role it played in trainin...
 
Full Story »

 