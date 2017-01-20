Headlines – January 20, 2017

News

Pence: NATO mission ‘will go forward’ –

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue as the incoming administration takes office.



Senate panel approves Mattis for defense post –

The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly approved President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary.



Iraqi PM wants full disclosure about 2003 U.S.-led invasion –

Iraq’s prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.





Business

Boeing CEO, Trump meet again to talk Air Force One, fighters –

The chief executive officer of the world’s largest aerospace company Jan. 17 met again with the president-elect to talk about the cost of future Air Force One aircraft and fighter jets.



Textron testing Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle –

Textron has begun on-the-water testing of the fourth-generation version of the Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle, part of the Navy’s Unmanned Influence Sweep System program.



Nigerian Air Force, Comp Air Aviation to develop light utility aircraft –

The Nigerian Air Force and U.S. aircraft manufacturer Comp Air Aviation are to collaborate on a development program geared toward the local production of a multi-role light utility aircraft for military and civilian use.



Pentagon, Lockheed near deal on $9 billion F-35 contract — sources –

The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin are reportedly close to deal for a contract worth almost $9 billion as negotiations are poised to bring the price per F-35 below $100 million for the first time.



Safran reportedly launches 10 billion euro friendly takeover of Zodiac Aerospace –

French aircraft engine maker Safran has launched a friendly takeover worth about 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for Zodiac Aerospace, the French daily Le Figaro reported Jan. 18.



Rolls-Royce studies two new stall fixes for V-22 engines –

Rolls-Royce is exploring two new avenues for reducing the susceptibility of Bell Boeing V-22 engines to in-flight stall and surge events.





Defense

Pentagon chief says he opposed cutting Chelsea Manning’s prison term –

Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Jan. 18 he had opposed commuting the prison sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in 2013 of espionage and other crimes for leaking classified information while deployed in Iraq.



Army ‘hoverbike’ prototype with 300-pound payload capacity passes key test –

The U.S. Army with its partners in the Marine Corps and U.K.-based Mallory Aeronautics have successfully tested a “hoverbike” prototype with a payload capacity of 300 pounds.



First F-35Cs for West Coast FRS to arrive next week at Lemoore –

The first F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will arrive on the West Coast next week as the Navy prepares to ramp up its training pipeline for the next-generation stealth jet designed for carrier operations, Navy officials announced Jan. 17.



The U.S. Navy’s $13 billion answer to China, Russia –

The Navy just announced that after delays, the $13 billion supercarrier USS Gerald R. Ford – the most advanced and expensive aircraft carrier every built – will be ready for delivery by April.



Pair of Air Force cyber weapons systems ready for war –

Late last year, the Air Force declared one of its newest cyber weapons tools initially operationally capable. The tool, the Automated Remediation Asset Discovery, is a modification to the Air Force Cyber Security and Control System, which was itself declared IOC by Air Force Space Command in 2014.



Air Force readiness under stress –

The readiness of the Air Force to achieve the country’s tactical and strategic goals is at risk and requires sustainable solutions, Gen. Dave Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff, said Jan. 18 at an event hosted by American Enterprise Institute.



U.S. Air Force chief lends support to light attack aircraft buy –

The U.S. Air Force’s top general Jan. 18 indicated he would be supportive of purchasing low-end attack aircraft to ease the pressure on state-of-the-art fighters deployed to the Middle East.



First F-35B fighter jets arrive in Japan –

The first Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have arrived in Japan, beginning the type’s first permanent overseas basing assignment with the U.S. Marine Corps.





Veterans

VVA to Obama: Why pardon felons and not suffering vets? –

A group of veterans advocates wants to know why President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning and other felons but won’t act on a pardon for thousands of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.