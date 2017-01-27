2017 Edwards Tax Center opens Feb. 8

The 2017 Edwards AFB Tax Center will open Feb. 8, and remain open through April 12.

The center will be open 8 a.m.-noon and 1- 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays.



Due to a shortage of manpower, the 2017 Tax Center will be limited in its size and scope to active duty service members E-6 and below. If availability allows, the eligibility and scope of the tax center may be expanded at a later date.

The center is located in Bldg. 7210 at 1100 Kincheloe Ave., near the U.S. Post Office in the Desert Mall.

To schedule an appointment, call 661-277-4310 during the below hours:

Mondays and Wednesdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon



When you call, you will be told what you will need to bring to your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments take priority and walk-ins will be seen contingent upon the availability of a volunteer tax preparer.