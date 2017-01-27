News Briefs – January 27, 2017

Mattis to visit Asia on first overseas trip as Pentagon chief

Defense Secretary James Mattis will travel to Japan and South Korea next week for his first overseas visit since taking office, the Pentagon said Jan. 25.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Mattis would meet with his Korean counterpart in Seoul on Feb. 2 and his Japanese counterpart the following day. The U.S. has thousands of troops based in both countries.

“The trip will underscore the commitment of the United States to our enduring alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and further strengthen U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea security cooperation,” Davis said.

At his Senate confirmation hearing and in his first days in office, Mattis, a retired Marine general, has stressed the importance of maintaining international alliances. President Donald Trump raised concerns during the campaign by asserting that some allies are not pulling their weight and by suggesting that he might not object to Japan or South Korea developing their own nuclear weapons if they do not pay more for U.S. military support. AP



While Trump stresses military, Asian allies seek trade, too

President Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” could mean more U.S. military power in Asia, reassuring allies about America’s resolve to counter China. That is, if they’re still looking to Washington for reassurance.

Trump called his speedy withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership a victory for American workers hurt by multilateral trade pacts. But his reversal of years of U.S.-led efforts may mean the loss of Asian nations’ trust and support in confronting an assertive Beijing after many of them, under Washington’s pressure, barreled through similar domestic concerns over jobs and competition.

A weakened partnership with key Asian commercial powers could have wide-ranging consequences for Americans beyond the trade pact’s potential to bring jobs. It could diminish American influence in a region where economic power is as important as military muscle. AP



Raytheon won’t try to build jet; project was in Mississippi

Raytheon said Jan. 25 that it and a partner are backing out of competition to build a U.S. Air Force training jet.

The announcement came months after Waltham, Mass.,-based Raytheon and an Italian company, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, said they intended to build 350 of the T-100 jets at an assembly plant near Meridian, Miss.

Gov. Phil Bryant and other Mississippi officials had said the project could create 450 jobs.

Raytheon and Leonardo issued a joint statement saying the companies would not pursue contracts for what the Air Force calls the T-X trainer project.

“In February 2016, Raytheon and Leonardo announced their intent to team on the T-X pursuit. While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force,” Raytheon spokesman B.J. Boling said in the statement Jan. 25.

Bryant told The Clarion-Ledger the companies’ decision was based on “circumstances beyond the state’s control.” He had touted the project in his Jan. 25 State of the State speech.

The Air Force released requirements for the T-X trainer project last March, and Raytheon announced in October that it and Leonardo would manufacture the jets in eastern Mississippi if they were chosen for the contract.

In December, Raytheon held a ceremony in Meridian to celebrate its intention to build jets there. Speakers included Raytheon President of Space and Airborne Systems Rick Yuse, Bryant and Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

However, in October, a defense industry analyst with the Teal Group in suburban Washington, D.C., Richard Aboulafia, told The Meridian Star that Raytheon’s proposal to build the system in Mississippi was a longshot because Raytheon did not design its own planes.

“Raytheon’s bid has the weakest chance of winning the bid,” Aboulafia said. “Raytheon just doesn’t have the capability of designing its own planes and that’s why they’ve partnered with Leonardo.” AP