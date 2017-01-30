Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 30, 2017
 

X-47B departs Pax River

navair-x47

Navy photograph

An X-47B unmanned aircraft departed NAS Patuxent River, Md. Jan.26 for cross country trip back to Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing facility in Palmdale, Calif.  As part of the Unmanned Carrier Air System-Demonstration (UCAS-D) program, the X-47B demonstrated technologies to support the Navy’s unmanned carrier aviation efforts. The second X-47B aircraft will make the same trip next month. Northrop Grumman plans to use both aircraft as test beds for future development programs.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 30, 2017

News Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office – The U.S. military said Jan. 29 that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al Qarda branch, marking the first-known combat death of a member of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump.   Kremlin...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 30, 2017

Navy to begin constructing pier at Port Angeles this summer The Navy plans this summer to construct a pier and facilities at Port Angeles to support vessels that escort submarines between the Hood Canal and the Pacific Ocean. But pile driving and other work can’t begin until mid-July, when in-water work can be done without...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph by PO3 Zachary Eshleman

First Pacific-based F-35C fighters arrive at NAS LeMoore

Navy photograph by PO3 Zachary Eshleman Four F-35C Lightning II joint strike fighters fly in formation over Naval Air Station Lemoore. The F-35C will enhance the flexibility, power projection, and strike capabilities of carrier...
 
Full Story »

 