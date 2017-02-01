Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 1, 2017
 

Meads International provides updated offer for Polish Wisla program

MEADS International presented an updated offer for Poland’s medium-range air defense program this week to the Ministry of National Defense.

The presentation follows a year of active discussion with the Polish government regarding the security and industrial benefits of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS). Advanced capabilities, partnership and a proven technology transfer methodology remain key characteristics of the MEADS industrial offer.

“We’re extremely pleased to have been given the opportunity to present a detailed offer to the Ministry of National Defense,” said Tom Oles, vice president for MEADS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “MEADS respresents the most affordable and the quickest path to the capabilities Poland requires, and if MEADS is selected for Wis?a, Polish Industry will benefit from technology implementation and future sales of MEADS in partnership with global leaders in defense.”

Through its Technology Transfer Plan, MI will help Polish Industry become a world-class air and missile defense system integrator. MI has demonstrated a robust model for technology sharing and commitment to transatlantic cooperation. MEADS technology includes active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, digital systems, 360-degree defense and an open-architecture nonproprietary network.

In June 2015, the German Ministry of Defense selected MEADS as the basis for its new air and missile defense system Taktisches Luftverteidigungssystem (TLVS). In February 2016, members of the MI consortium accepted the Polish Ministry’s invitation to revive discussions on MEADS. In September 2016, MI signed a Letter of Intent for ongoing cooperation with PGZ, Poland’s leading defense company.

Developed by Germany, Italy and the United States to replace Patriot, the 360-degree MEADS system addresses deficiencies in currently fielded systems. It defeats challenging new air and missile threats from any direction, arrives and moves with deployed troops, and is interoperable with other NATO forces.

MEADS International, a multinational joint venture headquartered in Orlando, Fla., is the prime contractor for the MEADS system. Major subcontractors and joint venture partners are MBDA in Italy and Germany, and Lockheed Martin in the United States.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 1, 2017

News U.S. military did not distort intelligence reports on Islamic State – A Defense Department review delivered to Congress Jan 31 concludes that senior leaders at the U.S. Central Command did not exaggerate the progress the U.S. was making in fighting Islamic State militants, two U.S. officials said.   Northrop Grumman drops out of T-X...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 1, 2017

First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified The Defense Department announced Jan. 30 that the U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al Qaeda base in Yemen was from Peoria, Ill. Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens died Jan. 28 of wounds sustained during the raid. The Pentagon said Owens, 36, was...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-F22a

First F-22 Raptor delivered from Lockheed Martin speedline

Lockheed Martin completed the first F-22 Raptor at the company’s Inlet Coating Repair (ICR) Speedline facility and delivered the aircraft back to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule. The U.S. Air Force contracted Lockhee...
 
Full Story »

 