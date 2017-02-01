Meads International provides updated offer for Polish Wisla program

MEADS International presented an updated offer for Poland’s medium-range air defense program this week to the Ministry of National Defense.

The presentation follows a year of active discussion with the Polish government regarding the security and industrial benefits of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS). Advanced capabilities, partnership and a proven technology transfer methodology remain key characteristics of the MEADS industrial offer.

“We’re extremely pleased to have been given the opportunity to present a detailed offer to the Ministry of National Defense,” said Tom Oles, vice president for MEADS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “MEADS respresents the most affordable and the quickest path to the capabilities Poland requires, and if MEADS is selected for Wis?a, Polish Industry will benefit from technology implementation and future sales of MEADS in partnership with global leaders in defense.”

Through its Technology Transfer Plan, MI will help Polish Industry become a world-class air and missile defense system integrator. MI has demonstrated a robust model for technology sharing and commitment to transatlantic cooperation. MEADS technology includes active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, digital systems, 360-degree defense and an open-architecture nonproprietary network.

In June 2015, the German Ministry of Defense selected MEADS as the basis for its new air and missile defense system Taktisches Luftverteidigungssystem (TLVS). In February 2016, members of the MI consortium accepted the Polish Ministry’s invitation to revive discussions on MEADS. In September 2016, MI signed a Letter of Intent for ongoing cooperation with PGZ, Poland’s leading defense company.

Developed by Germany, Italy and the United States to replace Patriot, the 360-degree MEADS system addresses deficiencies in currently fielded systems. It defeats challenging new air and missile threats from any direction, arrives and moves with deployed troops, and is interoperable with other NATO forces.

MEADS International, a multinational joint venture headquartered in Orlando, Fla., is the prime contractor for the MEADS system. Major subcontractors and joint venture partners are MBDA in Italy and Germany, and Lockheed Martin in the United States.