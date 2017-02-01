Aerotech News & Review


News

February 1, 2017
 

News Briefs – February 1, 2017

First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified

The Defense Department announced Jan. 30 that the U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al Qaeda base in Yemen was from Peoria, Ill.
Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens died Jan. 28 of wounds sustained during the raid.
The Pentagon said Owens, 36, was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit. Owens’ death is the first known U.S. military combat casualty since President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20.
“My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member,” Trump said when Owens’ death became known.
Three other service members were wounded Sunday during the firefight with militants from al Qaeda. The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants. A fourth U.S. service member was injured when a military aircraft assisting in the mission nearby had a “hard landing.”
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis issued a statement Jan. 30 praising Owens for his service.
“Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service,” he said. “The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors.”
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has exploited the chaos of Yemen’s civil war, seizing territory in the south and east when it began in 2014. A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition has been helping government forces battle the rebels. AP
 

U.S. military botches online fight against Islamic State

A critical national security program known as “WebOps” is part of a vast psychological operation that the Pentagon says is effectively countering an enemy that has used the internet as a devastating tool of propaganda. But an Associated Press investigation found the management behind WebOps is beset with incompetence, cronyism and flawed data. Several people with direct knowledge of the program say it’s having little impact.
Several current and former WebOps employees cited multiple examples of civilian Arabic specialists who cannot speak Arabic fluently and have so little understanding of Islam they are no match for the Islamic State online recruiters.
Four current or former workers told the AP that they had personally witnessed WebOps data being manipulated to create the appearance of success. AP
 

Air Force Academy to pay $25,000 to settle suit over records

The Air Force Academy has agreed to pay $25,000 in legal expenses to a religious freedom advocacy group to settle a lawsuit over the group’s request for records.
The academy and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation announced the settlement Jan. 30.
The foundation says the academy also agreed to broaden its search for records the foundation requested. Foundation president and founder Mikey Weinstein says the documents concern the academy’s internal responses to him, his family and the organization.
Weinstein is a persistent critic of the school, accusing it of favoring evangelical Christianity.
His lawsuit accused the academy of delaying some documents and withholding others.
The academy says it didn’t admit any wrongdoing in the settlement. It says it had a backlog of records requests when Weinstein filed his in 2011. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 1, 2017

News U.S. military did not distort intelligence reports on Islamic State – A Defense Department review delivered to Congress Jan 31 concludes that senior leaders at the U.S. Central Command did not exaggerate the progress the U.S. was making in fighting Islamic State militants, two U.S. officials said.   Northrop Grumman drops out of T-X...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-F22a

First F-22 Raptor delivered from Lockheed Martin speedline

Lockheed Martin completed the first F-22 Raptor at the company’s Inlet Coating Repair (ICR) Speedline facility and delivered the aircraft back to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule. The U.S. Air Force contracted Lockhee...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Meads International provides updated offer for Polish Wisla program

MEADS International presented an updated offer for Poland’s medium-range air defense program this week to the Ministry of National Defense. The presentation follows a year of active discussion with the Polish government regarding the security and industrial benefits of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS). Advanced capabilities, partnership and a proven technology transfer methodolo...
 
Full Story »

 