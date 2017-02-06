Headlines – February 6, 2017

News

Military’s stats on deadly airstrikes are wrong. Thousands have gone unreported –

The American military has failed to publicly disclose potentially thousands of lethal airstrikes conducted over several years in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, a Military Times investigation has revealed.





Business

Harris sells off government IT business –

Harris Corp. is selling its government IT services division to a private equity firm.



Losing vendor in Norway sub deal hopes for another chance –

Norway may have picked on Feb. 3 Germany and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for a fiercely fought submarine order, but French archrival DCNS is waiting in the wings if a deal with Berlin fails to materialize.



Pentagon, Lockheed reach agreement on F-35 contract for 90 jets –

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin have come to an agreement on the tenth lot of F-35 joint strike fighters, with the per-plane cost on the most common F-35A model dropping below $100 million for the first time.



Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018 –

The deliveries of the fifth-generation T-50 (PAK FA) fighter jet to the Russian Armed Forces may start after 2018, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov said Feb. 2.



Malaysia’s new China warship deal: promises, prospects –

A closer look at where a ‘landmark’ agreement stands.





Defense

Navy SEALs and other secretive units are quietly battling a frightening rise in parachute deaths –

The Navy’s investigation, released to Military Times under the federal Freedom of Information Act, found troubling flaws in the SEALs’ jump-training programs.



Nearly two-thirds of U.S. Navy’s strike fighters can’t fly –

The U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters are the tip of the spear, embodying most of the fierce striking power of the aircraft carrier strike group. But nearly two-thirds of the fleet’s strike fighters can’t fly – grounded because they’re either undergoing maintenance or simply waiting for parts or their turn the aviation depot backlog.



Army drone goes missing in Arizona –

An unmanned aircraft launched Tuesday from Fort Huachuca, Arizona, lost connectivity and hasn’t been found, Army officials said Feb. 3.



Trump’s pick for Army secretary drops out –

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Army abruptly withdrew his name from consideration late Friday night, citing his inability to get around strict Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses.



New Navy secretary is inheriting a mess: Here’s how the Navy wants to fix it –

Businessman Philip Bilden is on deck to become the next Navy secretary after eight years of declining readiness inside the world’s most advanced fleet and profound cultural shifts inside the traditionally hide-bound Navy.



Pilot error common thread in recent Marine Corps crashes –

In the last 12 months, the Marine Corps has sustained a troubling nine major aircraft crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities — most of which occurred in a tragic January 2016 helicopter collision — and 11 lost aircraft.





Veterans

Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January –

The unemployment rate for the youngest generation of veterans jumped to 6.3 percent in January, the fourth time in the last seven months that group’s figure has been substantially higher than the overall veteran rate.