Aerotech News & Review


News

February 6, 2017
 

News Briefs – February 6, 2017

Former Navy base now has more than 1,200 employees

The agency that’s redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station in Maine says it has surpassed its five-year goal with more than double the number of projected jobs.
Steve Levesque of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority says more than 100 entities doing business at Brunswick Landing currently have more than 1,200 employees.
That’s an increase of 400 jobs from a year earlier.
Levesque said nearly 20 new businesses were added in 2016, including e-commerce giant Wayfair, which plans to hire 500 workers for a business-to-business facility in the former Navy Exchange. The former base also will soon be home to a brewery, Flight Line Brewing. AP
 

Trump’s nominee for Army secretary withdraws his name

President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, businessman Vincent Viola, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the post.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was disappointed but understood and respected Viola’s decision, a Pentagon statement said. Mattis will recommend to Trump another candidate soon, the statement said.
A Trump administration official confirmed Feb. 3 that Viola had withdrawn. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
The Military Times reported that Viola said in a statement he was “deeply honored” to be nominated but cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses.
Viola was the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.
A 1977 West Point graduate, Viola trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 6, 2017

News Military’s stats on deadly airstrikes are wrong. Thousands have gone unreported – The American military has failed to publicly disclose potentially thousands of lethal airstrikes conducted over several years in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, a Military Times investigation has revealed.     Business Harris sells off government IT business – Harris Corp. is selling...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Nellis-F35f

F-35A proving its worth at Red Flag combat exercise

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw An F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off from Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 2, 2017. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill are participating in R...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Next-gen Standard Missile-3 completes first intercept test

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii–The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) have completed the first successful intercept flight test of a Raytheon Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA, a defensive weapon designed to defeat short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats. Crew members onboard the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) launched a SM-3 Block IIA, which...
 
Full Story »

 