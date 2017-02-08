Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 8, 2017
 

Little Rock Airmen test first C-130J with Block 8.1 upgrades

Senior Airman Harry Brexel
Little Rock AFB, Ark.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Harry Brexel

Capt. Kyle Gauthier, 61st Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot and flight commander, reviews a preflight checklist Feb. 3, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. His shoulder patch indicates the C-130J Block 8.1 system upgrade and expansion. Gauthier, along with a team of 19th Airlift Wing Airmen, conducted Air Mobility Command’s first C-130J flight with the upgrade.

Airmen conducted a training flight using the first C-130J with a Block 8.1 upgrade at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Feb. 3, 2017.  

The Block 8.1 upgrade enhances GPS capabilities, communications systems, updated friend-or-foe identification and allows the C-130J to comply with worldwide air traffic management regulations. Additionally, the upgrade program will standardize aviation systems to improve interoperability. 

“This update will truly allow us to have unhindered global access,” said Capt. Kyle Gauthier, 61st Airlift Squadron C-130J instructor pilot and flight commander. “It will also provide pilots improved situational awareness, and a greater ability to communicate with command and control around the world.” 

Over the next two years Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing and 314th Airlift Wing will team together to test the only two Block 8.1 upgraded C-130J’s in the world over.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Harry Brexel

Capt. Carl Scott, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot and tactics officer, prepares a C-130J for its first flight using Block 8.1 upgrades Feb. 3, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Block 8.1 upgrade enhances GPS capabilities, communications systems, updated friend-or-foe identification and allows the C-130J to comply with worldwide air traffic management regulations.

“We have put thousands of maintenance hours into this plane since it arrived,” said Master Sgt. Brian Johnson, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “We’re excited to see it finally up in the air.”

Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing and 314th Airlift Wing will team together on the only two Block 8.1 upgraded C-130J’s in the world over the next two years at Little Rock AFB. Loadmaster, pilots and maintainers will work with Lockheed Martin to report any bugs or potential issues.

Gauthier said, “Flying with such a new system can be difficult, but it is exciting to know you’re shaping the future of C-130J operations worldwide.” 
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Harry Brexel

Capt. Kyle Gauthier, 61st Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot and flight commander, conducts a preflight checklist for a training sortie flight Feb. 3, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. During the flight, aircrews tested the operability of recent hardware and software upgrades.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Harry Brexel

Airmen from the 61st Airlift Squadron and 41st Airlift Squadron prepare for their first flight in a C-130J with Block 8.1 enhancement upgrades Feb. 3, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The upgrades were installed by Lockheed Martin and improve communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management and more.



 

