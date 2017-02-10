Navy

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $423,413,136 for modification P00002 to definitize a previously awarded advance acquisition contract to a fixed-price-incentive modification contract (N00019-16-C-0003). This modification provides for the manufacture and delivery of 25 Lot 14 AH-1Z new build aircraft in support of the H-1 upgrade program in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $423,413,136 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting authority.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Mass., is being awarded $58,584,993 for fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification P00001 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-17-C-0008) for Trident (D5) MK 6 guidance system production with failure verification, test, repair and recertification of inertial measurement units, electronic assemblies, and electronic modules. The maximum value of the contract if all options are exercised is $370,175,927. The work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., (27.34 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (25.19 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (24.39 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (23.08 percent), and is expected to be completed Jan. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,622,993; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $11,962,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $10,300,000 for delivery order 0133 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the design, documentation, integration, and testing of the U.S. Reprogramming Laboratory to execute the mission data reprogramming mission for the F-35 Block 3F configuration in support of the Air Force and the Navy operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Mass., is being awarded a $7,478,807 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-10-C-5126) to purchase end of life equipment in support of DDG 1000 Zumwalt class destroyer program. This modification will provide for the procurement and delivery of select end-of-life equipment and replenishment spare parts for DDG 1000 Zumwalt class destroyer mission systems and combat systems. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., and is expected to be completed by February 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,478,807 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Boyer Machine & Tool, Columbus, Ind., is being awarded a $7,178,100 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for machining requirements in support of multiple aircraft programs. The supplies to be procured are various machined items to support a wide variety of military programs, including the EA-6B, EA-18G, and F-18 aircraft. Delivery orders placed against this contract will assist Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane’s mission to support those programs. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ind., and is expected to be completed by July 2020. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-17-D-WR95).

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $49,059,826 advanced acquisition contract for the procurement of long-lead items and components for 27 Lot 15 AH-1Z aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $49,059,826 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0030).

BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Mayport, Mayport, Fla., is being awarded an $11,351,440 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2302 to exercise the option for post shakedown availability (PSA) accomplishment for USS Detroit (LCS 7). The PSA is accomplished within a period of approximately 10-16 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the Shipbuilding and Conversion, Navy obligation work limiting date. The PSA encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the PSA. The work to be performed will include correction of government responsible trial card deficiencies; new work identified between custody transfer and the time of PSA; and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the construction period which are not otherwise the building yard’s responsibility under the ship construction contract. Work will be performed in Mayport, Fla., and is expected to be completed by October 2017. Fiscal 2011 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2016 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,698,070 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $9,221,671 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Air Force

The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $7,045,544 cost contract for advanced processing of electronics components research and development. Contractor will conduct research and development, to include, but not limited to, seeking innovative techniques towards advancing the state-of-the-art technologies for investigating new semiconductor material systems grown essentially defect free, using standard semiconductor growth techniques. Work will be performed at Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be complete by Feb. 6, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $146,414 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-17-C-0087).



Army

Locums Inc., Cary, N.C., (W81K04-17-A-0001); Consillium Staffing LLC, Irving, Texas (W81K04-17-A-0002); Caduceus Healthcare Inc., Atlanta, Ga., (W81K04-17-A-0003); Matrix Providers Inc., Denver, Colo., (W81K04-17-A-0004); TistCorp II LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W81K04-17-A-0005); and Ghost-Loyal Source JV LLC, Tampa, Fla., (W81K04-17-A-0006) will share in the award of a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for temporary Locum Tenens services (physicians from various medical specialties providing medical services) at medical treatment facilities across the continental U.S.. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. U.S. Army Medical Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $50,542,942 modification (P00014) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 to exercise option period one, release three of increment two, of the Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,586,088 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Simmonds Precision Products Inc., Vergenees, Vt., was awarded a $10,304,490 firm-fixed-price contract to procure overhaul of the UH-60 aircraft digital computer. Minimum quantity is 84 with a maximum of 494. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2022. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-17-D-0024).



Defense Logistics Agency

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $11,371,058 modification (P00004) exercising the one-year option of a one-year base contract (SPRDL1-16-C-0171) with a one-year option period for wired housing assemblies for the Bradley fighting vehicle system. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a Dec. 15, 2017, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich.

Sierracin Corp., Sylmar, Calif.,, has been awarded a $10,076,628 firm-fixed-price, definite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for aircraft windshield panels. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Jan. 29, 2018, completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A7-17-C-0102).



U.S. Transportation Command

Two airlift companies have been awarded contracts for rotary wing aircraft, personnel, equipment, tools, material, maintenance and supervision necessary to perform passenger and cargo air transportation service. The first airline is Columbia Helicopters Inc., Aurora, Ore., awarded an $11,080,848 modification (0002-36) to previously awarded contract HTC711-11-D-R021. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $363,385,956 from $352,305,108. The second airline is AAR Airlift Group Inc., Palm Bay, Fla., awarded a $10,370,572 modification (0001-44) to previously awarded contract HTC711-10-D-R026. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $542,770,515 from $532,399,943. Work will be performed in Afghanistan with an expected completion date of Mar. 31, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,080,848 and $10,370,572, respectively, are being obligated at time of award. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Engility Corp., Andover, Mass., is being awarded a $35,136,920 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for advisory and assistance services support to the J10 Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate. The J10 Directorate capabilities are to develop, improve, and promulgate nuclear safety, security, accountability, control reliability, emergency/disaster response/recovery, training, transportation and storage, infrastructure, related technologies, and research activities to U.S. and allied/partner forces, and U.S federal and allied/partner governmental organizations. This is a five-year contract with a one-year base and four option years. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va.; and other continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. locations, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; and research and development funding in amount of $4,400,000; $4,200,000; and $223,000 respectively, are being obligated at time of award. This award was the result of a competitive acquisition which was solicited via Federal Business Opportunities resulting in the receipt of three proposals. The contracting activity is Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Ft Belvoir, Va., (HDTRA1-17-C-0027).