Aerotech News & Review


Business

February 10, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin rolls out first LM-100J Super Hercules commercial freighter

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin debuted its first LM-100J commercial freighter Feb. 9 in Marietta, Ga.

Lockheed Martin today officially introduced the world to the latest member of the C-130J Super Hercules family: the LM-100J commercial freighter Feb. 9, 2017.  

Employees who designed and built the aircraft celebrated this new Super Hercules with a traditional “rollout” ceremony held at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility located in Marietta, Ga.

Team members walked this LM-100J out of the building that is home to the Super Hercules production line. The next stop for this milestone Super Hercules is the flightline, where it will prepare for its first flight this spring.

Lockheed Martin announced its intent to manufacture and market the LM-100J in February 2014. Lockheed Martin has filed for an FAA civil type certificate update and this first LM-100J will participate in flight test activity to support this process.

“Today’s rollout not only marks another accomplishment for Super Hercules, but it also reflects the aircraft’s capability to evolve to meet customer requirements. The LM-100J program has exceeded all expectations in moving from an idea to a reality,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “We are at this point thanks to hard work and dedication of Lockheed Martin employees and suppliers, who have literally designed and built this new chapter of Super Hercules operations. The FAA has been an essential partner in this aircraft’s production and we look forward to continuing to work together as we move into the LM-100J’s critical flight test phase. “

The LM-100J incorporates technological developments and improvements that result from years of military C-130J operational experience, including more than 1.5 million flight hours achieved by operators in 16 nations. This experience and advancement translates to an aircraft that will deliver reliable service in a multi-role platform for decades to come. The LM-100J is the ninth production version of the Super Hercules aircraft and its commercial capabilities have the distinction of being the 17th different mission capability supported by the C-130J.

Like its multi-tasking military counterpart, the LM-100J will support a variety of tasks, including: oversized cargo transport; oil dispersion/aerial spray; oil and gas exploration; mining logistics operations; aerial fire fighting; aerial delivery; medevac/air ambulance; humanitarian relief operations; personnel transport; austere field operations; and search and rescue.

The LM-100J is the updated version of the L-100 Hercules, which was built by Lockheed Martin from 1964-1992. More than 100 L-100s were delivered to both global commercial and government operators, supporting cargo delivery requirements in almost every operating environment in the world.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 10, 2017

News More than half of all Marine aircraft unflyable in December – More than half of all Marine Corps fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft were unable to fly at the end of 2016, officials said Feb. 8.   Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower – The United States military is looking to rent space...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 10, 2017

Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. A Pentagon spokesman said Feb. 8 that the Department of Defense was looking for the space “in order to meet...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph

F-35s first B-course takes flight

Air Force photograph Student pilots in the Air Force’s first F-35 Lightning II basic flight course class took to the skies for the first time as they entered the live flying portion of their training Feb. 8, 2017 at Luke Air ...
 
Full Story »

 