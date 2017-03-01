Headlines – March 1, 2017

News

In address to Congress, Trump promises a mightier military, money for vets –

President Donald Trump promised to rebuild the military, boost veterans spending, defeat the Islamic State and force European allies to pay more for defense, all part of his wide-ranging address to Congress Feb. 28.





Business

Australian Army conducts flights trials of Tiger helicopters on HMAS Canberra –

The Australian Army has begun flight trials of its Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) onboard the Royal Australian Navy’s first-of-class amphibious assault ship, HMAS Canberra (L 02).



Avalon 2017: RAAF showcases full spectrum of air power capabilities –

The Royal Australian Air Force is showcasing the full range of its fixed- and rotary-winged capabilities at the Avalon Airshow running from Feb. 28 to March 5.



India approves Army MR-SAM acquisition –

MR-SAM solution will be a co-development between IAI and the DRDO, based off the Barak LR.



Kratos MRBM target supports SM-3 Block IIA intercept test –

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has disclosed details of the Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target provided by the company to support the US Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA’s) first intercept test of the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA exo-atmospheric interceptor.



Russian, Turkish presidents to discuss purchase of S-400 systems — Erdogan’s adviser –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the possibility Ankara may purchase Russian defensive weapons, including the S-400 air defense systems, when they meet in Moscow on March 9-10, Turkish presidential adviser Ilnur Cevik told Russia’s round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24.



Russian drone can reconnoiter targets at 500-meter altitude during 20 minutes –

A drone enclosed in a projectile of Russia’s Smerch multiple launch rocket system will be capable of reconnoitering targets at an altitude of 500 meters during 20 minutes, according to a video presentation shown to TASS at Splav Enterprise (the system’s developer) Feb. 28.



Sikorsky, TAI sign $270 million cooperation deal –

Tusas Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Sikorsky Aircraft Company have signed a “cooperation agreement” aimed at enhancing business between the two companies in the next 10 years.



Singapore eying F-15 training deployments to New Zealand –

Singapore is considering basing Boeing F-15SG Eagles in New Zealand for training, according to the latter country’s defense minister.



BAE Systems acquires railgun developer –

BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of IAP Research, an electronics firm that has worked on the U.S. Navy’s Electromagnetic Railgun project, or EMRG.



Thales earnings rise amid prospects of a European defense uptick –

Thales reported Feb. 28 a 2016 record high of 9 percent of core earnings in relation to sales, with company Chairman and CEO Patrice Caine noting that many European nations have reset defense budgets toward growth after a spell of slack spending.



Australia cuts deal with U.S. Navy for Next Generation Jammer –

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne announced Tuesday that Australia has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Navy to develop the Next Generation Jammer for the Boeing EA-18G Growler, an airborne electronic attack aircraft.



Israel to probe German submarine purchase –

Israel’s attorney general has ordered an investigation into the purchase of German submarines months after it emerged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attorney represented the German firm involved in the $1.5 billion deal.



Canada must defend disputed search and rescue plane buy from Airbus –

The Canadian government has until mid-March to respond to claims by Leonardo that it — and not Airbus — should have won a multibillion-dollar program to supply the country with new search and rescue aircraft.



Britain’s Inzpire offers full technology transfer under Make in India policy –

Tech-savvy British defense company Inzpire Ltd. has emerged as one of only a few overseas companies in the aerospace and defense industry that offer full compliance with the Make in India initiative. In more simpler terms, the company is offering complete technology transfer to aid in the development of sovereign capabilities for India.





Defense

Trump blames generals for Navy SEAL’s death in Yemen raid –

In a television interview, President Donald Trump appeared to blame his military leaders for a Navy SEAL’s death last month during a troubled raid in Yemen, saying “they” pushed elite sailor into a dangerous mission.



Hiring freeze means longer lines at commissaries … and maybe reduced hours –

Commissary customers already are starting to see longer lines at the cash register in some locations as the result of the federal civilian hiring freeze, according to a Defense Commissary Agency spokesman.



Federal hiring freeze means reduced hours, even closures, for some military exchanges –

At least one military exchange service has had to close or reduce operating hours at some facilities as s a result of the federal civilian hiring freeze, while the other exchanges — and other quality-of-life programs for military families — could see ill effects as the freeze prevents them from filling vacancies.



There’s a decades-long modernization lag for Army combat vehicles –

A years-long period of reduced modernization budgets has caused a major lag — potentially up to 30 years for some rides — in upgrading the Army’s combat vehicles, the Army general in charge of the fleet said.



As expected, Sikorsky to offer Black Hawk for Huey replacement contest –

No surprise here: Sikorsky will propose a derivative of its ubiquitous Black Hawk utility helicopter for the Air Force’s Huey replacement program, according to an announcement Feb. 28.



Marine Corps reveals new details about future force structure –

The Marine Corps has revealed more about what types of Marines it hopes to add as part of an ambitious plan to fight future wars — but new signs of Washington gridlock may scrap the goal of growing to at least 194,000 active-duty Marines.



Lockheed Martin to provide Marines with attack helo sensors –

Lockheed Martin has been awarded $150 million in follow-on production contracts for Marine Corps AH-1Z attack helicopter sensors.





Veterans

What’s in the VA secretary’s 10-point plan to reform his department? –

In appearances before veterans groups this week, Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin is outlining his 10-point plan for reforming department operations and offerings, with a heavy emphasis on VA medical improvements.