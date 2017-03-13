Headlines – March 13, 2017

News

Prosecuting Marines over nude photo scandal could be difficult –

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller March 10 promised action against any service member involved in the social media nude photo sharing scandal, but just what punishment these troops could face remains unclear.





Business

L3 unveils new sensor system –

L3 has unveiled its second-generation MX-RSTA land combat sighting system.



Merging of visual tools will give war fighters the upper hand –

Recent orders for goggles and weapons sights bring the Army’s “shoot from the hip” visualization system one step closer to reality.



Pakistani Army inducts Chinese-built air defense system to its arsenal –

Pakistan Army on Sunday inducted Chinese-built Low to Medium Altitude Air Defence System LY-80 in its air defense system, read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.



Iran successfully tests radar-guided anti-ship ballistic missile –

Iranian and U.S. reports have corroborated a successful test of Iran’s new Hormuz-2 radar-guided anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) in early March.



Russia’s Aerospace Forces to get 16 new Su-34 jets this year –

Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 16 new Su-34 fighter-bombers (NATO reporting name: Fullback) this year, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said March 10.



Iran unveils domestically produced tank, production line –

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the country has unveiled a domestically manufactured tank and has launched a mass-production line.





Defense

New TA oversight process to focus on correcting, not punishing, colleges –

Randomly selected colleges, as well as those whose tuition assistance programs appear to differ significantly from other schools, will be scrutinized by auditors, under a new Defense Department plan.



Pentagon delivers fiscal 2017 supplemental defense request to OMB –

The U.S. Department of Defense has delivered its fiscal 2017 budget supplemental plan to the White House for review, the agency announced March 10.



Robots are here to stay in the Army, says report –

Following the draft circulation last October, the Army has finalized and released a report on robotics and their applicability within Army strategy and doctrine.



U.S. Navy tests technologies in 3D aboard USS Dahlgren –

Late last August, just 50 miles south of Washington, D.C., a series of explosions rocked the normally placid Potomac River. The blasts came from artillery belonging to the USS Dahlgren, which was testing a new targeting system. Using a drone to observe its marks, the targeting system automatically recalculated its aim and retrained the Dahlgren’s gunners. The following volley hit, clearly demonstrating the value of the targeting system. But perhaps more impressive was the USS Dahlgren itself, which, despite its name, isn’t a ship.



Goldfein: Cut out pointless AFIs to empower squadron commanders –

The Air Force is now reviewing more than 1,100 Air Force Instructions to cut out pointless rules that limit squadron commanders’ authority to make decisions.



HASC members request Trump travel costs, citing demands on DOD budget –

Five Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis requesting information regarding President Donald Trump’s travel expenses and the demands placed upon the military.





Veterans

Unemployment dips in February for post-9/11 vets –

The unemployment rate for veterans who served in the military after 9/11 dropped to 4.6 percent in February – the most significant month-to-month dip in nearly a year, and a rate lower than non-veteran civilians.



VA secretary backs expanding caregiver program to older vets –

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin supports expanding his department’s caregiver benefits to families of veterans of all eras, and thinks the move may be far less costly than most critics expect.