AEDC engineers test the Towed Airborne Plume Simulator (TAPS), a missile simulator that can be towed 500 to 1000 meters behind an aircraft to test early warning sensors on military aircraft and allow for either evasive or defensive action. The TAPS system is tested at the AEDC High Speed Fan Facility prior to a flight mission. There TAPS plume is controlled to mimic the behavior of a surface-to-air missile plume. In February, the AEDC TAPS team was named the recipient of the Outstanding Scientist Team Award, one of the AEDC Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards presented for outstanding performance in management.