March 27, 2017
 

AEDC engineers test the Towed Airborne Plume Simulator

AEDC engineers test the Towed Airborne Plume Simulator (TAPS), a missile simulator that can be towed 500 to 1000 meters behind an aircraft to test early warning sensors on military aircraft and allow for either evasive or defensive action. The TAPS system is tested at the AEDC High Speed Fan Facility prior to a flight mission. There TAPS plume is controlled to mimic the behavior of a surface-to-air missile plume. In February, the AEDC TAPS team was named the recipient of the Outstanding Scientist Team Award, one of the AEDC Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards presented for outstanding performance in management.



 

Headlines – March 27, 2017

News Another escalation in Iraq: The U.S. Army sends new reinforcements to Mosul – An unspecified number of combat soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to northern Iraq, the Pentagon’s latest escalation in what’s been a slow-moving campaign to flush Islamic State fighters from their stronghold in the city of...
 
News Briefs – March 27, 2017

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 U.S. firms Iran said March 26 it has imposed sanctions on 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region. A Foreign Ministry statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency said the companies are barred from any agreements with Iranian firms and that...
 
SBIR project results in robotic technology for F-22 intake coating restoration process

Lockheed Martin photograph by Andrew McMurtrie F-22 Raptors such as this one will at some point in their operational lifetime now encounter robotic technology newly developed through the Air Force Small Business Research progra...
 
