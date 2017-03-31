Headlines – March 31, 2017

News
U.S. opens formal investigation into civilian deaths in Mosul –
The U.S. military has launched a formal investigation into what role the U.S. played in the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, Iraq, earlier this month, amid warnings from a top American general that the dense urban fight is making it harder to avoid killing innocents..
Top general hints at additional troops in Afghanistan –
The head of U.S. Central Command said March 29 that the Pentagon is reviewing whether to send additional U.S. forces to Afghanistan.
Business
Brexit countdown leaves British defense industry uneasy –
The two-year countdown to Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union has been officially triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May, raising questions about the impact on the U.K. defense sector and the future for cooperation between the U.K. and the remaining 27 EU member nations at the industrial level.
Trump administration to allow Bahrain F-16 deal –
The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the U.S. State Department under President Barack Obama.
Next-gen combat vehicle prototype efforts emerge –
The Army’s efforts to prototype capabilities for a possible next-generation combat vehicle are taking shape as a collaborative endeavor between industry and the service, according to the Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center’s project manager for next-generation combat vehicle prototyping.
Turk tank prototype passes tests, moves to serial production –
The prototype of the Altay, an indigenous Turkish new-generation tank in the making, has successfully passed all acceptance tests, said its builder, Otokar.
Poland eyes frigates from Australia, submarines –
Poland may purchase two Adelaide-class frigates, based on the Oliver Hazard Perry-class vessel, from Australia for its Navy, said Michal Jach, the chairman of the Polish parliament’s National Defence Committee.
Rockwell Collins awarded air support comms contract –
Rockwell Collins has been awarded a Department of Defense contract to improve data links for air support.
U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq –
AM General received a $28 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to support the sale of 150 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles to Iraq.
Simulator for F-35 naval test pilots ready to use –
An F-35 flight simulator from BAE Systems is ready for use by pilots in preparation for flight trials on Britain’s new Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carrier.
U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors –
Lockheed Martin received a $273 million contract to produce Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Lot 9 Interceptors for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
Navy, MDA experimenting with laser prototypes for surface warfare, ballistic missile defense –
The Navy and Missile Defense Agency are leveraging prototyping programs to incrementally pursue complex ideas such as a laser weapon integrated into the Aegis Combat System and a high-power laser for boost-phase kill in missile defense, officials said today at the 2017 Directed Energy Summit.
Defense
Marine Corps plans to offer pilots retention bonuses for first time since 2011 –
For the first time in six years, the Marine Corps wants to offer retention bonuses to pilots, the three-star general in charge of Manpower and Reserve Affairs told Congress March 29.
Army announces new Iraq, Afghanistan deployments for 600 soldiers –
About 600 soldiers from the 1st Armored Division will deploy later this year to Iraq and Afghanistan, the Army announced March 29.
General warns of yearlong CR impact to U.S. Army aviation –
The U.S. Army’s aviation director at the Pentagon told the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee March 29 what could happen to the service’s pilots and aircraft should a yearlong continuing resolution become a reality and offered up grim consequences should full sequestration be restored in fiscal 2018.
Naval aviation: Full-year CR would shut down half their squadrons –
Navy and Marine Corps aviation leaders asked lawmakers to at the very least spare them from a full-year continuing resolution – and ideally to give them both the original Fiscal Year 2017 funding and the more recent fiscal 2017 supplemental funding the White House requested – to help dig out of a readiness hole.
Marine, naval aviators and maintainers endure diminished flight hours, lack of spare parts –
Pilots and maintainers just want do their jobs, but readiness shortfalls are stopping them.
Next-gen underwater drone boosts naval capabilities –
The workhorse of the military’s undersea drone inventory is an autonomous device 8 feet long and 12.5 inches in diameter. It’s good up to depths of about 600 meters. As mine-seekers, these machines have proven their stripes.
Air Force is thinking about paying pilots up to $455,000 to stay in uniform –
The Air Force is considering offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to pilots who agree to stay on for 13 more years, in what would be a major change to its Aviator Retention Pay program.
F-15 retirement likely not a possibility until 2020s, Air Force officials say –
The Air Force general who oversees long-term strategy downplayed the potential retirement of its F-15C/D Eagle fleet — an idea the service is considering but has not yet approved.
California Guard: Bonus repayment issues will be fixed by mid-summer –
A top leader in the California National Guard told state legislators March 27 that issues stemming from soldiers being forced to repay enlistment bonuses will be sorted out by mid-summer, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Veterans
President Trump signs law declaring National Vietnam War Veterans Day –
An act of Congress honoring Vietnam veterans with a day of recognition was signed into law by President Trump on Tuesday, per a White House press release. March 29 is now designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 according to Gateway Pundit. The U.S. flag is to be flown in commemoration of those who served in Vietnam.
New VA clinic to serve more veterans in west Phoenix –
An under-served population of about 4,000 veterans within the southwest Valley region of Arizona are expected to get better health care thanks to the opening of a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs primary care clinic.
Companies doing great things for veterans –
Can a company do well and do good? The 50 firms on PEOPLE’s first annual Companies That Care list do just that.
Trump’s infrastructure plan could include veterans hospitals –
President Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure package could include projects targeted at broadband and veterans hospitals, according to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
Four veterans living with PTSD reveal the disorder’s many faces –
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is caused by a vast array of traumatic events and can take many forms. The stories of the four individuals profiled here illustrate how PTSD’s symptoms and solutions are as varied as the people it affects.