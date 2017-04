A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 113th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed at about 9:15 a.m. April 5 approximately six miles southwest of the base.

The aircraft was flying along with other D.C. ANG aircraft in a routine training mission in the greater Washington area. The aircraft carried one pilot.

The pilot ejected and sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.