Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 5, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin debuts system to protect space assets

A growing number of satellite system owners and operators need new capabilities to protect their assets and missions in space.

To address this need, Lockheed Martin introduces iSpace – intelligent Space – which provide defense, civil, commercial, and international customers with sensor data processing, space domain awareness, command and control, and battle management capabilities for the space domain.

“Space is an important and valuable domain that has changed from a safe environment to one that is congested and threatened,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin. “Through the predictive analytic capabilities provided by iSpace, the unknown becomes known, providing decision makers with the ability to quickly understand the operational picture and respond appropriately.”

The iSpace software tasks, processes, and correlates data from a worldwide network of government, commercial, and scientific community sensors and command centers. After gleaning information from optical, radar, infrared, and radio sensors, iSpace automatically provides information to users about what is happening in real-time and recommends the best course of action.

Its advanced analytics and fusion capabilities enable proactive management of space events such as collisions, maneuvers, break-ups, launches, and co-orbital threats. The iSpace architecture is net-centric, open, and scalable with an intuitive user display configurable to be rapidly integrated in many environments for modeling and simulation, experimentation, or operational use.

In developing iSpace, Lockheed Martin leveraged decades of space, air, maritime, and missile defense expertise obtained from multiple U.S. government programs such as Space Fence, Theatre Battle Management Core Systems, and Command, Control, Battle Management & Communications.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 5, 2017

News Schriver emerges as potential Pentagon policy nominee – Randall Schriver, a George W. Bush-era State Department official with experience in the Pentagon, is a leading candidate to be undersecretary of defense for policy, multiple sources tell Defense News.     Business Boeing pushing new Block III Super Hornet – The U.S. Navy is back...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 5, 2017

Germany says Trump military spending won’t guarantee peace ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia–Germany says the United States’ plan to spend more on its military won’t guarantee peace and it criticizes the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to foreign aid. Germany’s development minister, Gerd Mueller, spoke April 4 while announcing what he called a “Marshall Plan with ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph

CH-53K King Stallion program achieves Milestone C

Lockheed Martin photograph U.S. Marines established the King Stallion’s capability during initial operational assessment in October 2016. Lockheed Martin announced April 4 the CH-53K King Stallion program successfully pas...
 
Full Story »

 