Northrop Grumman swards scholarship funds to winning teams of CyberPatriot IX

Northrop Grumman awarded $50,000 in scholarships last week to high school students on the winning teams of the CyberPatriot IX National Finals Competition.

Winners were announced during the CyberPatriot IX Awards Banquet, April 5, at the Hyatt Regency, Baltimore Inner Harbor, in Baltimore, Md., following an intensive daylong competition, April 4.

The Northrop Grumman Foundation is the presenting sponsor of CyberPatriot, the National Youth Cyber Education program created by the Air Force Association.

“CyberPatriot remains one of the most relevant STEM competitions of our day,” said Sandra Evers-Manly, vice president, global corporate responsibility and president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with its growth and the opportunity it’s given to thousands of students to pursue this critically important STEM path. The program’s focus on diversity is evident in the growing number of young women and minorities participating.” Added Evers-Manly, “We remain committed to CyberPatriot and excited about the impact it’s making on our future.”

“Congratulations to this year’s national champions; we are delighted to help these students reach their education goals,” said Diane Miller, director, global cyber education and workforce development programs, Northrop Grumman. “CyberPatriot is developing the workforce pipeline needed to keep every sector of our economy safe in this new digital age. We look forward to CyberPatriot X, inspiring yet another round of excitement and another record-breaking year.”

A full list of winning teams from the cyber defense competition is as follows:

Open Division

National Champions: Team Togo, North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, Calif.

Runner-Up: Team Maroon, Red Bank Regional High School, Little Silver, N.J.

Third Place: Team Falcons, Poolesville High School, Poolesville, Md.

All-Service Division

National Champions: Team Wolfpack, Colorado Springs Cadet Squadron (Civil Air Patrol), Colorado Springs, Colo.

Runner-Up: Team Cyber Warriors 3, Troy High School (Navy JROTC), Fullerton, Calif.

Third Place: Team Marine Raiders, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School (Marine Corps JROTC), Fitchburg, Mass.

Middle School

National Champions: Team Error 37, Summit Lakes Middle School, Lees Summit, Mo.

Runner-Up: Team CyberFalcons, Oak Valley Middle School, San Diego, Calif.

Third Place: Team CyberAegis Project Eeveelution, Oak Valley Middle School, San Diego, Calif.

Each first place winner was awarded $2,000, second place winners were awarded $1,500 and third place winners were awarded $1,000. This is the seventh year Northrop Grumman has provided scholarship funds, committing more than $350,000 in total scholarship funds over this period.

CyberPatriot IX National Finals featured 28 high school and middle school teams — representing the top .06percent nationwide — who participated this season in a competition to defend virtual networks and mobile devices from a professional aggressor team. The competition drew a record 4,404 teams, a 30 percent increase over last year.

The Northrop Grumman Foundation has been the presenting sponsor of CyberPatriot for seven years and Northrop Grumman, in addition to providing scholarships, continues to devote time, talent and resources to support this STEM initiative. CyberPatriot is part of the company’s commitment to expand and enhance the pipeline of diverse, talented STEM students globally. In the UK, Northrop Grumman partners with Cyber Security Challenge UK to host CyberCenturion. Now in its third year, this competition will take place, April 25, in London at the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

For more about these cyber STEM initiatives, go to: http://www.northropgrumman.com/CorporateResponsibility/Pages/CyberPatriot.aspx.