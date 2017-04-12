Headlines – April 12, 2017

News

Mattis offers blurred line on chemical weapons in Syria –

Future use of chemical weapons in Syria will trigger a strong response from the United States, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said April 11 — but just what constitutes a “chemical weapon” is unclear.



CBS News investigation exposes drug abuse among Navy SEALs –

The Navy SEALs, one of the most elite special forces, has not been immune to the drug crisis — but the leadership has ignored the abuse for years, CBS News has learned.





Business

RD-180 ban thrusts Russian manufacturer into uncertain future –

With the replacement of the RD-180 all but inevitable, the head of a Russian space agency downplayed concerns about losing the engine’s biggest buyer: the Lockheed Martin and Boeing joint venture United Launch Alliance.



Turkey’s armed trainer ready for assault missions –

Turkish industry, procurement and military officials have showcased an armed version of the country’s first indigenous basic trainer aircraft, the Hurkus.



Norway buys underwater robot minehunters –

Norway is buying underwater robot minehunters.



Sikorsky-Boeing reveal FVL attack helo concept –

Sikorsky-Boeing has revealed a Future Vertical Lift attack helicopter concept based on the SB>1 Defiant that it is developing for the U.S. Army’s Joint MultiRole-Technology Demonstrator effort.



NASAMS selected for Australian Army GBAD system –

The Australian government has fast-tracked the acquisition of a short-range ground-based air defense capability for the Australian Army by granting First Pass Approval for the Land 19 Phase 7B project.



Turkey’s Hurkus undergoes debut missile test –

The Turkish Aerospace Industries Hurkus basic trainer/light attack aircraft conducted its first firing test with a missile March 7, launching a Roketsan L-UMTAS laser-guided long-range air-to-surface anti-tank missile.



Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in June –

The sea trials of the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren interrupted over problems with its degaussing system will restart in June this year, Project Management Director at the Yantar Shipyard Roman Fedyunin said April 11.





Defense

LGBT advocates call on Senate to drop Army secretary nominee –

Two advocacy groups are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, citing his anti-LGBT record.



Russia’s Afghan peace initiative seen as undermining NATO mission –

Russia’s decision to proceed with a meeting this week aimed at ending the 16-year war in Afghanistan could further strain its ties with Washington — a relationship that has been on the rocks since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2014 and intervened in the Syrian civil war in 2015.



Pentagon seeks at least 5 percent savings on Lockheed F-35 jet, say sources –

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin could shave at least 5 percent off the price of stealthy F-35 fighter jets in their upcoming annual purchase contract as the standard version of the plane heads toward a price of fewer than $80 million, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.



Military lawyers sue Pentagon over carcinogens at Gitmo housing –

Lawyers who work at a camp at Guantanamo Bay filed a lawsuit April 11 alleging that the Pentagon failed to properly investigate health hazards at facilities there that contain carcinogens.



Army tanks in Europe ditch the desert camo for woodland green –

Now that the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team has settled into its rotation in eastern Europe, it’s time to blend into the surroundings.



Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1 –

An explosion April 11 at a sprawling ammunition plant near Kansas City, Mo., killed one worker and injured four others, the U.S. Army said.



New guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius christened –

The USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), the Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, was christened April 8 at Huntington Ingalls Industries Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss., UPI reports.



Air Force kicks off Atlantic Trident exercise with F-35, British, French partners –

Beginning April 12, American airmen will partner with their British and French counterparts for the 2017 Atlantic Trident exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., according to the Air Force.



Air Force wants contractors to defend space systems from cyberattacks –

The Air Force is looking for defensive cyber operations contractor support to protect space weapon systems.





Veterans

Department of Veterans Affairs launches system to try to ‘predict’ veteran suicide –

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a new system to try to predict suicidal behavior among veterans called Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health—Veterans Enhanced Treatment, or REACH VET.





Space

Blue Origin’ rocket engine’s future rests on upcoming hot-fire tests –

United Launch Alliance is set to make a decision this year on whether a Blue Origin or Aerojet Rocketdyne engine should power its Vulcan launch system. The outcome hinges on a series of hot-fire tests that will prove whether Blue Origin’s BE4 works, ULA’s chief executive told Defense News on April 6.



Could we soon know what a black hole looks like? –

Researchers from the MIT Haystack Observatory just outside Boston, believe they are the first to take a picture of a black hole through a telescope. Black holes are dense areas at the center of galaxies.