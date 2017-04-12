Aerotech News & Review


NASA Television to air launch of NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer, crewmate

NASA photograph NASA photograph

In the Integration Building at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 51 crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Jack Fischer of NASA sit for pictures April 6, 2017, in front of their Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft as part of pre-launch preparations.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer is poised for a journey of exploration and research on the International Space Station.

Extensive coverage of upcoming prelaunch activities, launch and arrival will air on NASA Television and streamed on the agency’s website at www.nasa.gov.

Coverage begins April 13, with video of prelaunch activities in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, which will air on NASA TV through April 19.

Fischer and his Expedition 51-52 crewmate Fyodor Yurchikhin, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, are scheduled to launch at 3:13 a.m., EDT, April 20 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard a Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. NASA TV coverage of the launch will begin at 2:15 a.m.

The pair will travel on a fast-track, six-hour course to the space station and dock to the Poisk module at 9:23 a.m. NASA TV coverage of the docking will begin at 8:30 a.m. Once at the station, they will be welcomed by Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson of NASA and Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency). Hatches between the Soyuz and space station will open at 11:05 a.m. NASA TV coverage of hatch opening and welcome ceremonies will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Expedition 51 will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the International Space Station, humanity’s only microgravity laboratory.

Fischer, a first-time space flier, and Yurchikhin, a veteran of four spaceflights, will spend more than four months aboard the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth in early September.

Get breaking news, images and features from the station on Instagram and Twitter.

Follow Fischer on social media at https://twitter.com/Astro2fish, https://www.facebook.com/Astro2fish/ and https://www.instagram.com/astro2fish/.



 

