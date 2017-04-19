Air Force



Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $100,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) production support. Contractor will provide lifecycle support for all efforts related to JASSM, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (Air Force Inventory), JASSM-Extended Range and any JASSM variant in the areas of system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support. Work will be performed at Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by April 17, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8682-17-D-0002).



Navy



A&D GC Inc., Santee, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4634); Barnhart-Reese Construction Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4635); Bristol Design-Build Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-17-D-4636); I.E. Pacific Inc., Escondido, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4637); and R.A. Burch Construction Co. Inc., Ramona, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4638), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award small business set-aside construction contract for new construction, repair, and renovation of general building construction at various government installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $99,000,000. Types of projects may include, but are not limited to, administration buildings, armory, auditoriums, bachelor enlisted quarters, child care centers, fire stations, gymnasiums, hangars, hospitals, maintenance/repair facilities, warehouses, and other similar facilities. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at various government installations within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR including, but not limited to, California (90 percent); Arizona (6 percent); Nevada (1 percent); Colorado (1 percent); Utah (1 percent); and New Mexico (1 percent). The terms of the contracts are not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of April 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $25,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and working capital funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside procurement via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 13 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Photonis USA Pennsylvania Inc., Lancaster, Penn., is being awarded $9,896,982 for firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for the repair of eight items used on the E2-C aircraft. Work will be performed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by April 2019. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2022. No contract funds will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual orders are issued. This contract was a sole-source pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(2). The requirement was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-17-D-A091).



Army



Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Ill., was awarded a $16,727,500 firm-fixed-price contract for West Coast hopper dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Eureka, Calif.; Longview, Wash.; Coos Bay, Ore.; and Astoria, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $16,727,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-17-C-0018).



Canoochee Electric Membership Corp., Reidsville, Ga., was awarded an $8,215,788 modification (P00035) to contract DACA87-01-D-0014 to provide electrical distribution utility services to Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., including the National Guard, Air Guard, and Coast Guard areas in accordance with an electrical privatization contract. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2018. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Stewart, Ga., is the contracting activity.



Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency



BAE Systems Inc., Burlington, Mass., was awarded a $9,725,094 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Dispersed Computing (DCOMP) program solicited under Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency broad agency announcement 16-41 (DARPA-BAA-16-41). The DCOMP program will produce software instantiations of algorithms and protocol stacks that leverage pervasive, physically dispersed computing platforms to boost application and network performance by orders of magnitude. Work will be performed in Burlington, Mass., with an expected completion date of April 2021. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funding in the amount of $217,500; and fiscal 2017 RDT&E funding in the amount of $1,045,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 42 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001117C0048).



LGS Innovations LLC, Florham Park, N.J., was awarded a $7,598,477 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Dispersed Computing (DCOMP) program solicited under Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency broad agency announcement 16-41 (DARPA-BAA-16-41). The DCOMP program seeks to produce software instantiations of algorithms and protocol stacks that leverage pervasive, physically dispersed computing platforms to boost application and network performance by orders of magnitude. Work will be performed at Florham Park, N.J., with an expected completion date of April 2021. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funding in the amount of $165,000; and fiscal 2017 RDT&E funding in the amount of $775,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 42 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001117C0050).



Defense Logistics Agency



Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $8,355,313 contract for a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with four offers received. This is a six-month contract with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Texas, Colorado and Wyoming, with a Sept. 30, 2017, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE600-17-D-0498).