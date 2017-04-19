Headlines – April 19, 2017

News

There’s a plan in Congress to start charging troops for their GI Bill benefits –

A congressional proposal to make service members buy into their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits surprised veterans groups April 18, with advocates divided over whether it amounts to a long-term fix for the benefit or an unfair bill for veterans.



Army identifies crew involved in deadly helicopter crash –

The Army on April 18 evening released the names of the aviators involved in a deadly helicopter crash in Maryland.





Business

Iran shows new footage of F-313 ‘stealth fighter’ –

Iran’s Qaher (Conqueror/Omnipotent) F-313 ‘stealth fighter’ has undergone taxi trials that were broadcast on national media and posted to YouTube on 15 April. The aircraft – serial 08 – can be seen performing low-speed ground trials during the three minute report shown on IRIBnews.



Airbus D&S could lose out on satellite deal if UK seeks competition –

The British Ministry of Defence is close to a decision on whether the country buys a new military communications satellite from incumbent supplier Airbus Defence and Space or opens the requirement up to competition, according to executives familiar with the program.



DARPA launches CASE for inherent cyber defense –

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is launching a program aimed at building cyber resiliency into defense programs at a systems level, following the successful demonstration of a project focused on the software side.



Saudi navy looking to build new aviation facilities on Gulf –

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces is looking to expand an aviation base in Al-Jubayl to enable it to handle helicopters that it is procuring, according to a request for information posted on the U.S. Federal Business Opportunities website April 14.



Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition –

Russia is working on special shrapnel ammunition to be used against drones, the general designer of the NPO Pribor research and industrial association (affiliated with Techmash) Oleg Chizhevsky has said.



New photos, video of Iran’s homemade F-313 “Qaher” stealth jet have just emerged; here’s a first analysis –

Footage and photographs showing a new prototype (marked “08”) of the famous Qaher F-313 stealth fighter jet have just emerged as Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani participated Saturday in an exhibition displaying the achievements that the Defense Ministry Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan gained during the past two years.





Defense

Marines headed to southern Afghanistan –

Roughly 300 Marines are en route to Afghanistan to help Afghan troops stop the Taliban from swallowing more of the hard-fought territory for which so many Marines have bled and died, Marine Corps Times has learned.



Trump ‘Buy America’ order could drive costs in defense supply chain –

With a swipe of a pen April 18, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order directing the federal government to reemphasize “Buy American” laws – a move which analysts say could impact the existing supply chain for the U.S. defense industry.



Special Operations Command is looking at a new 6.5 mm round for its sniper rifle –

Special Operations Command is exploring a new caliber for its semi-automatic sniper rifle needs and upgrading one of its bolt-action sniper rifle systems.



Army expands search for Guard, Reserve officers and NCOs who want to go on active duty –

The Army is knee-deep in its effort to grow the active component to 476,000 soldiers by the end of September. The next step: Bringing Army Reserve and National Guard troops on active duty.



How the Army’s legacy systems take on 21st century threats –

Despite the high-tech threats facing U.S. forces, the Army continues to operate platforms and vehicles that are decades old.



U.S. Navy lifts Goshawk grounding, though restrictions remain –

The U.S. Navy has lifted the grounding order on its fleet of Boeing T-45 Goshawk jet trainer aircraft, though restrictions remain in place while the service continues to investigate problems with the Onboard Oxygen Generation System.



Amid cost creep, Marine Corps’ heavy lift helicopter moves forward to production –

The Marine Corps’ new heavy lift helicopter was officially approved for production this month, but reports indicate the overall acquisition cost has also increased by 7 percent.



U.S. nuclear modernization programs put at risk by yearlong continuing resolution –

The U.S. Air Force’s nuclear programs, including those for its new bomber and next-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles, would take a massive hit if Congress doesn’t pass a budget this year, a top service official said April 17.





Veterans

VA halts changes to caregiver stipends, pending a full program review –

Veterans Affairs officials announced April 17 they will not kick any more individuals out of the department’s caregiver support program while a full review of the benefit is conducted over the next three weeks.