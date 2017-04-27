Headlines – April 27, 2017

News

U.S. sets up missile defense in South Korea as North shows power –

In a defiant bit of timing, South Korea announced Wednesday that key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system had been installed a day after rival North Korea showed off its military power.



China launches first home-built aircraft carrier in latest display of naval power –

China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, formally named the Shandong, was launched April 26 in the latest display of Beijing’s growing naval power.



Flynn likely broke law by failing to disclose foreign payments, House Oversight leaders say –

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to disclose foreign income he earned from Russia and Turkey, the heads of the House Oversight Committee said April 25.



Iraqi troops capture largest neighborhood in Western Mosul –

Iraqi troops April 25 drove out Islamic State militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the months-long fight to recapture the country’s second-largest city.



Turkey hits Kurdish areas in Iraq’s Sinjar, northeast Syria –

Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes April 25 against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria, the military said, in a bid to prevent militants from smuggling fighters and weapons into Turkey.





Business

Thai junta defends buying ‘cheap’ $393 million Chinese sub –

The Thai junta April 25 defended the $393 million earmarked for a Chinese submarine, batting back criticism of the secrecy of the deal, its cost and the questionable utility of the warship.



Russia working on new medium-caliber ammo –

Russia has confirmed that it is working on what it calls “special shrapnel” ammunition for use by 30 mm and 57 mm cannons, with the latter likely developed with a view to engaging unmanned aerial vehicles.



IRGC Navy receives Nasir anti-ship missiles –

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy formally took delivery of the first consignment of the new Nasir anti-ship missile during a ceremony held April 22.



Bayraktar LST delivered to Turkish navy –

Bayraktar, the first of two Turkish tank landing ships on order from the country’s Adik shipyard, was delivered to the Turkish Naval Forces Command April 22.



South Korean military to buy two more anti-ballistic missile radars –

South Korea said April 25 it has decided to purchase two advanced early warning radars on incoming ballistic missiles as North Korea’s threats have grown.



Defense industry bulls are turning bearish –

Trump’s first hundred days in office have dampened execs’ hopes that he might bust through spending caps.



Cost of U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K helicopter program grows to $27.7 billion –

The total acquisition cost of the U.S. Marine Corps’ new heavy lift helicopter has increased from $26.1 billion to $27.7 billion — a result of growing labor costs and the move of its production line, the service’s program manager said in an exclusive interview with Defense News.



Rostec to swallow Russia’s premier battletank maker –

Russia’s largest state-owned defense industry holding, Rostec, is set to become even larger. The company has announced plans to take ownership over UralVagonZavod, a subsidiary of the Tractor Plants Concern specializing in military vehicles like tanks and other armored platforms, according to a statement provided to Defense News.



Indonesia orders Lockheed sniper pods for F-16s –

Indonesia will acquire Lockheed Martin’s Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod to equip its Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets as part of a $10 billion trade and investment agreement signed between the United States and Indonesia.





Defense

U.S. Air Force launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile –

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from a U.S. Air Force base in California.



Sergey Lavrov calls Jim Mattis ‘unprofessional’ for saying Russia is arming Taliban –

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov April 25 accused Defense Secretary Jim Mattis of being “unprofessional,” after the Pentagon chief suggested Russia is funneling weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan.



Pentagon sees F-35 delivery rate as improving, but still falling behind schedule again this year –

The Pentagon’s contract management agency forecasts Lockheed Martin will deliver 57 of its F-35 jets this year, nine fewer than the company plans.



Trump announces two more nominees for Pentagon spots –

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Robert Story Karem as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs and Kari Bingen as principal deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence.



Army releases counter-drone training document –

The Army has been sounding alarm bells about the threat from small, commercial drones, and the service recently outlined in greater detail exactly what forces might be up against.



U.S. Air Force F-35As land in Estonia –

Two F-35As, accompanied by about 20 supporting airmen, arrived at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, April 25 for familiarization training in the region, according to a U.S. Air Forces in Europe statement.





Veterans

Bills would expand VA telehealth services across state lines –

Telehealth services for veterans have expanded dramatically in recent years, but a group of lawmakers worries that federal rules governing that remote care haven’t kept up.





Space & Technology

Cassini begins its ‘grand finale’ –

The first of the spacecraft’s 22 deep dives between Saturn and its innermost ring has begun. Communications with the small craft have gone dark until April 27.



The hi-tech ‘chainmail’ armor suits NASA hopes could protect astronauts, spacecraft in deep space –

The space agency is developing hi-tech fabrics it hopes to use to cover next generation spacecraft to protect them, and could even be used in spacesuits for astronauts.



Will we soon build a village on the moon? –

China in talks with Europe about a lunar settlement.