Headlines – May 1, 2017

News

U.S. service member killed near Mosul, Iraq –

A U.S. service member was killed in an explosive device blast outside of Mosul, Iraq, April 29, according to a release from Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.



Pentagon puts civilian deaths in strikes on ISIS way lower than outside groups –

At least 352 civilians have been killed in U.S.-led strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria since the operation began in 2014, the US military said April 30.



Chinese navy to make first Philippines port call in seven years –

Chinese navy ships will visit the Philippines for the first time since 2010 this weekend as Manila and Beijing try to ease strategic mistrust and move beyond their territorial disputes.



Turkey threatens further strikes on U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said April 30 his country may take further action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria and insisted U.S. support for such groups “must come to an end.”





Business

Saab has heightened confidence for Gripen exports –

Saab has a new elevated confidence that it can export the next-generation JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet to more countries. Group CEO Håkan Buskhe believes the trend toward higher spending on defense, both in Europe and globally, will help create demand and bolster the Swedish fighter’s export potential.



Trump trims Air Force One cost-saving estimates from billions to millions –

The White House webpage extolling U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office celebrates the president’s success in reducing the cost of the Air Force One replacement by millions of dollars.



Nuclear warhead modernization needs funding increase, GAO finds –

The National Nuclear Security Administration is underestimating how much funding it needs to update and maintain America’s nuclear warheads, a government watchdog has concluded.



China-built amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight –

China’s domestically developed AG600, the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, took its maiden flight ahead of schedule April 29 from the southern city of Zhuhai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.



Malaysia conducts trials of 30mm naval gun from first-of-class NGPC –

The Malaysian Coast Guard has conducted the first test firings of a newly installed SMASH 30mm remote controlled stabilized naval gun system from its first-of-class New Generation Patrol Craft, KM Bagan Datuk.





Defense

Jim Mattis has ordered the Pentagon to cut wait times for combat valor awards –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in one of his first directives while heading the Pentagon, subtly ordered military leaders to accelerate internal procedures for initiating, vetting and approving combat valor awards, Military Times has learned, a significant policy shift meant to ensure America’s war heroes are recognized with minimal delay.



Pentagon is considering up to 5,000 additional troops for Afghanistan –

The Trump administration is evaluating plans to send as many as 5,000 additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, where America’s longest war has hit a stalemate and local security forces have become overwhelmed by rising violence.



U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne is preparing to use a Marine vehicle for airdrops –

For what’s likely the first time in history, the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division is having Marine armored vehicles modified for airdrops as the paratroopers consider adding the vehicle to their Global Response Force toolkit.



Armed reconnaissance still biggest gap in US Army aviation –

The Army repeatedly stressed at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit that the biggest gap it has is the one left open when it retired its armed reconnaissance helicopter — the OH-58 Kiowa Warrior — without replacing the fleet with a new aircraft.



PACOM: U.S. should renegotiate INF missile treaty to better compete with China –

The commander of U.S. Pacific Command said the United States may want to renegotiate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia because the restrictions on conventional land-based weapons are hindering the U.S. military’s ability to keep up with China.



F-35s arrive in Bulgaria during aircraft’s first flying training deployment in Europe –

Two Air Force F-35As out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and a crew of supporting airmen arrived in Bulgaria Friday during the first European flying training deployment for the Lightning II, according to the Air Force. The aircraft and airmen will remain in the region for several weeks to conduct air training with other Europe-based aircraft.



New Air Force policy gives new mothers 12 months to decide if they want to stay in uniform –

Female airmen who give birth now have up to a year to decide whether they want to stay in the Air Force, under a new policy that went into effect April 19.





Veterans

Monument honoring Vietnam helicopter crews approved for Arlington Cemetery –

It’s been three years in the making, but helicopter crews who flew during the Vietnam War will have their own monument at Arlington National Cemetery.