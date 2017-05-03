Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 3, 2017
 

Raptors take out aerial targets in missile tests

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

A team from the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron supported F-22 operational tests of air-to-air missiles against an aerial target April 18, 2017 at the Utah Test and Training Range outside Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Raptors, assigned to the 412th Wing at Edwards AFB, Calif., launched inert AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles against multiple BQM-167A sub-scale aerial targets as part of a major capability upgrade.

The F-22 completed operational tests of air-to-air missiles against an aerial target April 18 at the Utah Test and Training Range as part of a major capability upgrade.

The Raptors launched inert AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles against multiple BQM-167A sub-scale aerial targets, marking a significant effort along the 3.2B initial operational test and evaluation upgrade timeline. The jets are assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

A team from the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron deployed from the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., to provide the flying targets in the missile tests.

“We deployed a group of 15 active duty members, government civilians and contractors to launch, fly and recover up to eight BQM-167A targets over three days,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Garrison, 82nd ATRS commander.

The 3.2B modernization update to the F-22 is the jet’s biggest capability upgrade since reaching Initial Operating Capability in December 2005. Once fielded, it will add capability boosts to U.S. Air Force air superiority and further support coalition efforts downrange.

“Because we are the only Air Force unit with the aerial target mission, we take our responsibility for developmental and operational flight testers very serious, including deployments to meet them on their local ranges,” said Garrison.

The 3.2B incremental upgrade is projected for IOT&E through Spring 2018.

The 82nd ATRS is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered. As the sole operational test wing for the U.S. Air Force, the 53rd Wing develops, test, evaluates, and delivers effective and sustainable combat capabilities to perfect lethality and survivability of the nation’s combat forces. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 3, 2017

News China’s secretive J-31 stealth fighter revealed – It has been said to rival the United States’ F-35 fighter jet and now, China could soon add its secretive J-31 jet to its arsenal as the nation’s stealth fighter for aircraft carriers – as it is currently undergoing tests.     Business Australian troops to be...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 3, 2017

Defense contractor BAE Systems expanding, adding 530 jobs A defense contractor that makes tanks and other fighting vehicles for the U.S. military plans to expand a central Pennsylvania plant and add 530 jobs. BAE Systems announced the plans May 1 at the company’s West Manchester Township operation in York County, Penn. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Recognizing supplier performance at Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business recently designated 27 small and large businesses as top-performing suppliers for 2016, representing the top 2 percent of a supply base of 1,400 suppliers. “This award recognizes suppliers holding a 98 percent on-time delivery rating with a 98 percent quality rating. Their role with us makes an impact far beyond performance...
 
Full Story »

 