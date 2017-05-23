Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 23, 2017
 

Coordinated response: Coalition forces conduct first joint crash exercise

Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden
Southwest Asia
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group medical operations flight prepare a pilot for transport, with the assistance of French security forces, during a joint crash exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 16, 2017. Coalition first responders worked together to provide joint response and care, and to simulate how they would respond in the event of an aircraft mishap. [Faces of French personnel have been obscured at the request of l’Armée de l’air.]

Members of the U.S., French, Australian and other coalition air forces recently participated in a joint crash response exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 16, 2017.

The purpose of the exercise was to test how effectively different coalition service components could work together in the event of an aircraft crash.

This was the first exercise of its kind at this location, said a wing safety officer with the French air force, or l’Armée de l’air.

“It was the first time everyone [all coalition partners] participated with multiple services, including medical teams, explosive ordnance disposal and security,” said the French wing safety officer. “This permits us to improve little by little by observing the entire chain of first responders.”

Personnel from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing answered the simulated call with medical and EOD teams to multiple sites. These teams worked hand-in-hand with coalition partners to control the situation.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden

First responders with the French air force, or l’Armée de l’air, extract a pilot from a Rafale aircraft during a joint crash exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 16, 2017. This exercise was the first of its kind at this location, involving first responders across multiple coalition partners and testing how well they work together. [Faces of French personnel have been obscured at the request of l’Armée de l’air.]

The exercise was mainly organized by l’Armée de l’air, said Lt. Col. David, the 380th AEW chief of safety. However, this kind of training is key for the coalition.

“This is developing relationships,” said David. “We try to deal as often as we can with coalition partners. We share the airfield, we share the mission, so we want to work as closely with them as we can.”

Staff Sgt. Brad, a team leader with the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight, said he had not worked with French military members before. The training was a challenge, especially because of language barriers, but it was also a valuable experience for him and his Airmen.

“There’s a lot of workings that go into it, and I think practice is the main thing,” said Brad. “We train all the time so we don’t have to actually…get into that situation without knowing what to do. If it ever happens in the future, at least we have a general idea of how everything is going to happen.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group medical operations flight prepare a French pilot for transport during a joint crash exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 16, 2017. Coalition forces responded to exercise locations at two different sites, testing how well partner first responders would work together in the event of an accident or incident.

Though the final report is not yet complete, and despite a few communication shortfalls, the exercise went well overall, said David. The training opened avenues to pursue further training between coalition partners to strengthen joint capability.

“We saw a bit of the different processes between what we do, what the Americans do, and how all of it could blend together on the day of an accident,” said the French wing safety officer. “The most important thing is communication and, above all, that we train together regularly.”

Editor’s note: Names of 380th AEW and French personnel have been partially or completely removed for security purposes.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 22, 2017

News North Korea Fires Medium-Range Ballistic Missile – North Korea fired a missile May 21, a week after its successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.     Business Exec who was touted to become Leonardo’s new CEO leaves firm – A senior manager and longtime employee has left Italy’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 22, 2017

N. Korea fires ballistic missile in latest test, Seoul says North Korea on May 21 fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The missile was fired from an area near...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw

Cybersecurity in avionics

Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw Hill Air Force Base F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over the Utah Test and Training Range, March 30, 2017. To protect aircraft systems, a next generation antivirus program is currentl...
 
Full Story »

 