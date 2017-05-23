Lockheed Martin’s modernized TACMS missile successfully completes sixth consecutive flight test

Lockheed Martin’s modernized Tactical Missile System missile successfully completed a long-range mission in its sixth consecutive successful flight at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

The TACMS missile used in this test, launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher, was “hot-conditioned” (the launcher was held in an environmental chamber until just prior to launch to simulate hot launch conditions), flew approximately 240 kilometers and successfully engaged the target. The test further confirmed that the missile functions as designed and meets the contract and performance requirements of the Engineering & Manufacturing Development program.

“During this test, we demonstrated a successful proximity detonation of the TACMS missile, as well as confirmed numerous performance improvements to these rounds,” said Scott Greene, vice president of Precision Fires & Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This sixth consecutive success further demonstrates that our customers can have full confidence that Modernized TACMS is going to perform reliably when called upon.”

The missile used in the test was produced at Lockheed Martin’s Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence in Camden, Ark.

As part of the U.S. Army’s TACMS Service Life Extension Program, the modernized missile includes new state-of-the-art guidance electronics and added capability to defeat area targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance. The TACMS modernization process disassembles and demilitarizes TACMS Block 1 and 1A submunition warheads, replacing them with new unitary warheads. The modernization process also resets the missile’s 10+ year shelf life.

The TACMS platform provides maximum flexibility to quickly integrate new payloads and capabilities to meet current and future demands.

With unsurpassed performance and a longstanding record of production excellence, TACMS is the only long-range tactical surface-to-surface missile ever employed by the U.S. Army in combat. TACMS missiles can be fired from the entire family of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launchers.