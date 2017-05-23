Aerotech News & Review


Business

May 23, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin’s modernized TACMS missile successfully completes sixth consecutive flight test


Lockheed Martin’s modernized Tactical Missile System missile successfully completed a long-range mission in its sixth consecutive successful flight at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

The TACMS missile used in this test, launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher, was “hot-conditioned” (the launcher was held in an environmental chamber until just prior to launch to simulate hot launch conditions), flew approximately 240 kilometers and successfully engaged the target. The test further confirmed that the missile functions as designed and meets the contract and performance requirements of the Engineering & Manufacturing Development program.

“During this test, we demonstrated a successful proximity detonation of the TACMS missile, as well as confirmed numerous performance improvements to these rounds,” said Scott Greene, vice president of Precision Fires & Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This sixth consecutive success further demonstrates that our customers can have full confidence that Modernized TACMS is going to perform reliably when called upon.”

The missile used in the test was produced at Lockheed Martin’s Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence in Camden, Ark. 

As part of the U.S. Army’s TACMS Service Life Extension Program, the modernized missile includes new state-of-the-art guidance electronics and added capability to defeat area targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance. The TACMS modernization process disassembles and demilitarizes TACMS Block 1 and 1A submunition warheads, replacing them with new unitary warheads. The modernization process also resets the missile’s 10+ year shelf life.

The TACMS platform provides maximum flexibility to quickly integrate new payloads and capabilities to meet current and future demands.

With unsurpassed performance and a longstanding record of production excellence, TACMS is the only long-range tactical surface-to-surface missile ever employed by the U.S. Army in combat. TACMS missiles can be fired from the entire family of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launchers.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 22, 2017

News North Korea Fires Medium-Range Ballistic Missile – North Korea fired a missile May 21, a week after its successful test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, South Korean officials said.     Business Exec who was touted to become Leonardo’s new CEO leaves firm – A senior manager and longtime employee has left Italy’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 22, 2017

N. Korea fires ballistic missile in latest test, Seoul says North Korea on May 21 fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The missile was fired from an area near...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw

Cybersecurity in avionics

Air Fore photograph by R Nial Bradshaw Hill Air Force Base F-35A Lightning IIs fly in formation over the Utah Test and Training Range, March 30, 2017. To protect aircraft systems, a next generation antivirus program is currentl...
 
Full Story »

 