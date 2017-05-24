Aerotech News & Review


Business

May 24, 2017
 

U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for Variable Depth Sonar

raytheon-sonar
The U.S. Navy has selected Raytheon to provide the new Variable Depth Sonar for the Littoral Combat Ship class.

The $27.9 million contract followed a study and product assessment phase during which Raytheon proved the solution’s features and capabilities met all of the Navy’s design and performance requirements.

A mission-critical anti-submarine warfare asset, the VDS will be deployed from LCS to locate and track enemy submarines.

“We leveraged decades of sonar systems expertise and our proven ability to innovate to create this groundbreaking technology,” said Raytheon’s Paul Ferraro, vice president of Integrated Defense Systems’ Seapower Capability Systems business area. “Raytheon’s reliable, cost-effective variable depth sonar will allow the Navy to rapidly introduce this new anti-submarine capability to meet the LCS mission.”

This ship-deployed sonar system design, identical for both LCS variants, features reduced weight to minimize ship impact, increased maneuverability and it provides the opportunity for increased warfighting payloads. Ease of operation improves crew efficiency and operational effectiveness. These features were validated by the fleet sailors who operated the system at a full-scale demonstration at Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in August 2016.

Raytheon’s VDS benefits from the agility and expertise of a dedicated team, including Curtiss Wright-Indal, Adaptive Methods, Inc., Purvis Systems and Harbor Branch.

Now under contract, Raytheon will advance its design to a full Pre-Production Test Article, expected to be complete in late 2018. The contract includes options for production which, if exercised, brings total contract value to more than $300 million.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 24, 2017

News As Trump weighs more troops in Afghanistan, some in Congress seek to freeze his funding – As the Trump administration contemplates sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a bipartisan group in Congress has demanded a floor debate on the war’s endgame and whether it remains in America’s interest to remain engaged there militarily.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 24, 2017

Wal-Mart expands military leave-of-absence policy Wal-Mart announced May 23 that it’s expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Ark.,-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
NG-hammr

Northrop Grumman demonstrates HAMMR multi-mission radar capability

The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar to demonstrate its multi-mission capability at the 2017 counter-rocket, artillery and mortar test at Yuma Proving Ground, ...
 
Full Story »

 