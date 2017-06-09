Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 9, 2017
 

Facility at Arnold remains primary altitude test support for Stage 2, 3 Minuteman ICBM

Tags:
Deidre Ortiz
Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Brad Wichtoski (left) and Scott Gibbons with Northrop Grumman, conduct an inspection of a Minuteman III Stage 3 motor before it undergoes simulated altitude testing in AEDC’s J-6 Large Rocket Test Facility.

Due to its unique capabilities, J-6 Large Rocket Motor Test Facility at Arnold Air Force Base is the primary altitude simulation testing facility for the Minuteman Stage 2 and 3 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

According to Joe Migliaccio, a lead for Rocket Propulsion Test Operations at Arnold AFB, the most recent testing is to assist in determining the service life of the ICBM.

“We are testing the current line of Minuteman missiles deployed,” he said. “The hope is that they will be deployed until 2030.”

Migliaccio explained the reason J-6 is used as the primary testing facility for the Minuteman is its altitude capabilities.

“These ICBMs require altitude simulation to verify limits and we are one of the few places that do it,” he said. “If a facility is unable to simulate the altitude needed, the test customer isn’t able to get the data they need.”

Through the years Arnold has played a major role in development of the Minuteman and other solid rocket motor based ICBMs for the U.S. Air Force.

“Our facilities are uniquely qualified for the task because there are test cells large enough to accommodate these full scale ICBM rocket motor stages and provide a stable altitude environment before, during and after the full rocket motor burn time,” he said. “This stable altitude environment is possible because our rocket test cells at Arnold are connected to the large exhaust plant compressors.”

Randy Quinn, AEDC test manager, added that as part of the testing, the team checks performance requirements of the motor to evaluate specifications such as thrust, thrust termination and impulse.

“We make sure that it’s performing within the requirements,” he said. “A database has been established here at Arnold to compare aging motor test data to production test data to ensure requirements are met.”

In addition to the Minuteman program, the Star variants, Peacekeeper Stage 2 and Stage 3, Small ICBM motors, Orion motors, and the Payload Assist Modules (PAM) rocket programs have been tested at Arnold AFB.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 9, 2017

News Pentagon: China ups military capabilities, plans base in Pakistan – China is continuing the rapid development of its military and power-projection capabilities, with Pakistan being touted as the likely location of its second overseas base, according to the Pentagon.   North Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as South Korea delays THAAD – North Korea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 9, 2017

Canada to increase military spending 70 percent in 10 years Canada’s defense chief announced June 7 the country plans a sharp increase in military spending. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the budget will grow by 70 percent to reach $32.7 billion Canadian ($24.1 billion) in a decade. That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA photograph by Robert Markowitz

NASA’s newest astronaut recruits to conduct research for Earth, deep space missions

NASA photograph by Robert Markowitz NASA announced its 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class on June 7, 2017. The 12 candidates, pictured here at NASA’s Ellington Field in Houston, are Zena Cardman, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jasmin Mog...
 
Full Story »

 