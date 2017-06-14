Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 14, 2017
 

Air Force realigns Grand Forks AFB under ACC

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command commanders have agreed to the realignment of the 319th Air Base Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., to ACC effective June 13, 2017.

The move will align Grand Forks AFB, which hosts active duty RQ-4 Global Hawk operations, under the major command that organizes, trains and equips Airmen to perform remotely piloted aircraft missions.

“This realignment places a base that is focused on the RPA mission under the command with responsibility for it,” said Gen. Mike Holmes the ACC commander. “I have no doubt that by streamlining the organization, we can find new and better ways to support and carry out this important mission.”

Approximately 1,400 people will transfer from AMC’s 319th ABW to ACC under the realignment, but will continue to support RQ-4 operations by collocated squadrons belonging to the 69th Reconnaissance Group of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale AFB, California.

“I am proud of the Airmen of Grand Forks AFB for their tireless dedication to (the) mission, the Air Force and Air Mobility Command,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the AMC commander. “The realignment will be relatively transparent to Airmen as they transition to Air Combat Command and continue to make critical contributions to national defense.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 14, 2017

News Trump gives Mattis authority to send more troops to Afghanistan – President Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan, three administration officials said Tuesday, opening the door for sending more American forces to a war that the Pentagon chief acknowledged the United States was “not winning.”...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 14, 2017

Veterans search for home for WWII submarine A group of military veterans in New Jersey is desperately trying to save a World War II submarine. The Navy gave the U.S.S. Ling to the group of veterans, who wanted to use it for a naval museum, The New York Times reported. The Borg family, which owned...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
DOD photograph by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

Mattis says DOD needs years to correct effects of sequestration

Even if Congress acts now to rid the Defense Department of looming sequestration spending cuts, it will take years of stable and higher budgets for DOD to dig out of the readiness hole, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the Sen...
 
Full Story »

 