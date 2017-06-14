Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

June 14, 2017
 

Grandson of Enola Gay pilot flies refurbished B-29

Tags:
Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht
McConnell AFB, Kansas
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht

Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, the 509th Bomb Wing commander from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., conducts pre-flight checks on Doc, a restored B-29 Superfortress, June 9, 2017, on McConnell AFB, Kan. Tibbets IV’ grandfather, retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets Jr., piloted the ‘Enola Gay,’ during World War II and dropped the world’s first atomic bomb used in warfare.

Wichita’s beloved B-29 Superfortress, Doc, took to the skies yet again June 9, 2017, from McConnell Air Force Base, this time with an added aspect of historical significance and Air Force heritage.

Sitting in the co-pilot seat was Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, the 509th Bomb Wing commander. Taking control of the aircraft means he has now flown the only two currently operational B-29s, Doc and Fifi.

In 1998, Tibbets IV, flew Fifi with his grandfather, retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets Jr., who piloted the B-29 Enola Gay when the aircraft and its crew dropped an atomic bomb on Japan, helping end World War II.

“The only time I ever flew with my grandfather was with Fifi,” said Tibbets IV. “He had given up aviation and had not flown in any aircraft in a very long time. He and I got to fly Fifi together, which was awesome. It was a great opportunity for me to be with him.”

Now, 72 years after the historic WWII mission and nearly 10 years after the passing of his grandfather, Tibbets IV, who is traditionally a B-1 Lancer pilot and currently a B-2 Spirit pilot, once again boarded a B-29 to honor his grandfather.

“It’s really about upholding the legacy of those who have come before,” he said. “When we have the opportunity to embrace that kind of heritage and that kind of history, it’s a real privilege and an honor.”

Before the flight, Doc’s pilot, Mark Novak, described the significance of having Tibbets IV on board.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht

Mark Novak, left, a B-29 Superfortress pilot and Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, right, the 509th Bomb Wing commander from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., pose for a photo inside Doc, a restored B-29 Superfortress, June 9, 2017, on McConnell AFB, Kan. TibbetsIV’ grandfather, retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets Jr., piloted the B-29 during World War II.

“Doc is a piece of history, and the Tibbets name is historic because anyone who knows WWII knows about the general’s grandfather, Paul Tibbets Jr.,” said Novak. “I’ve known (Tibbets IV) for years and we’ll each get a turn to fly. It’ll be a great time to chat and catch up over our hour-long flight.”

Tibbets IV emphasized his appreciation for the time and effort the volunteers put into restoring Doc and bringing this piece of history back to life.

“When you think about Doc and you think about Fifi and all these warbirds that we have, they’re labors of love,” he said. “We’re excited for (the volunteers), and their continued work. They’re going to get to educate tens of thousands of people about the B-29 because they poured their heart and souls into this airplane. This helps us connect those that are here today to those that have come before us, and how important it is to understand what they did for us. This is what changed the world.”

The flight took Doc to Whiteman AFB, Mo. to be part of the Wings Over Whiteman Airshow and open house June 10 and 11, to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Air Force.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 14, 2017

News Trump gives Mattis authority to send more troops to Afghanistan – President Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan, three administration officials said Tuesday, opening the door for sending more American forces to a war that the Pentagon chief acknowledged the United States was “not winning.”...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 14, 2017

Veterans search for home for WWII submarine A group of military veterans in New Jersey is desperately trying to save a World War II submarine. The Navy gave the U.S.S. Ling to the group of veterans, who wanted to use it for a naval museum, The New York Times reported. The Borg family, which owned...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
DOD photograph by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

Mattis says DOD needs years to correct effects of sequestration

Even if Congress acts now to rid the Defense Department of looming sequestration spending cuts, it will take years of stable and higher budgets for DOD to dig out of the readiness hole, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the Sen...
 
Full Story »

 