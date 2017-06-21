Headlines – June 21, 2017

News

U.S. forces shoot down another Iranian drone in Syria –

U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone in southern Syria June 20, the second such air-to-air encounter this month as opposing forces converge around a key American training garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq.



Australia suspends air missions over Syria amid U.S.-Russia tensions –

Australia has suspended air combat missions over Syria after Russia threatened that it would treat any plane from the US-led coalition flying west of the Euphrates river as a potential target.



Washington, Seoul face growing rift over North Korea –

South Korean presidential adviser suggests downsizing joint military drills.





Business

Ukraine-Saudi alliance presents new Antonov cargo plane at Paris Air Show –

This year’s Paris Air Show saw the debut of the Antonov 132, a light multipurpose transport aircraft that makers Ukraine and Saudi Arabia hope will capture new markets because of its low operating costs.



Lockheed reveals customizable C-130J for international special operators –

Lockheed Martin June 20 launched a new special operations version of its C-130J Super Hercules specifically meant for international users.



Pratt & Whitney’s F119 engine exceeds 500,000 flight hours –

Pratt & Whitney’s F119 engine, powering Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor, has exceeded 500,000 flight hours, according to a company announcement.



Former French air chief: Shared A400M service would boost budgets, help European defense –

Partner nations of the Airbus A400M aircraft would do well to pursue a common maintenance program, cutting costs but also sending a strong signal of European defense, said Jean-Paul Palomeros, a former French air chief of staff.



F-35 takes flight at 2017 Paris Air Show –

The F-35 Lightning puts on a flight demonstration at the Paris Air Show June 19.



Boeing defense chief on reorg, protests, Super Hornets, global partnership –

The head of Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security division, Leanne Caret, speaks to Defense News about the decisions to trim defense leadership, and to protest the Compass Call recapitalization program.



Global appeal: How the U.S. Air Force fosters international partnerships –

Heidi Grant, the deputy under-secretary of the Air Force for international affairs, spoke to Defense News air warfare reporter Valerie Insinna at the Paris Air Show about the service’s commitment to global partners, recent F-35 successes and international response to “America First” rhetoric.



Russian arms trade agency chief sees continued cooperation in weapons sales –

The world arms market goes through business cycles and the present outlook is stability over the next two to three years, Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia’s arms trade agency, said June 20 at the Paris Air Show.



Eurofighter Typhoon to get better weapons –

The Eurofighter Typhoon is in line for significant upgrades of its weapons, with firing tests of MBDA’s Brimstone missile from the aircraft marking the beginning of that process, according to industry officials.



F-16 deal turns on the afterburners for ‘Make in India’ –

Lockheed and Tata help Modi get his industrial vision off the ground.



European allies want used F-16s, but are there enough to go around? –

American allies across Europe want used F-16 fighter jets, but there might not be enough planes to go around, U.S. Air Force officials say.



Brazil’s nuclear submarine project faces postponement –

Under pressure from a combination of financial and political factors, the Brazilian government is considering an extended suspension of funding for its SN-BR nuclear-powered submarine program, sources in Brasilia have told Jane’s.



Harrier gets ViaSat terminals –

ViaSat has received a $20 million Boeing contract to provide tactical terminals, or STT, for U.S. Marine Corps and foreign AV-8B Harrier jets.





Defense

Navy might get to skip Ford shock trials ahead of first deployment –

The U.S. Navy might not have to conduct shock trials on its new aircraft carrier. That means the Ford could be on deployment much sooner, easing the burden on the Navy’s overstretched carrier fleet.



Pentagon staff levels remain low, but help on the way –

Through the first five months of the Trump administration, the Pentagon remains thin on political appointees, with roughly 29 percent of spots filled.



Trump’s pick for the No. 2 Pentagon job faces tough questions during confirmation hearing –

President Trump’s choice to take the No. 2 job at the Pentagon had a rocky confirmation hearing Tuesday, with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., at one point threatening to withhold his nomination from a vote and other lawmakers questioning how he will overcome his lack of experience in the Defense Department.



New DARPA program targets U.S. operational advantage –

The new effort, called the Prototype Resilient Operations Testbed for Expeditionary Urban Scenarios, was outlined in a recent broad agency announcement.



U.S. Army Europe chief: NATO allies should bolster infrastructure –

Meeting the 2 percent NATO defense spending target isn’t just about allies bringing tanks and artillery to the table, U.S. Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, said June 20.



Investigation into Fitzgerald collision begins –

As investigations begin into the collision that killed seven sailors from the destroyer Fitzgerald off the Japanese coast last week, the remains of the fallen crew members were slated to land at Dover Air Force Base June 20, Navy officials said.



Big questions in U.S. warship’s collision with container ship in Japan –

Days after a fatal collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a merchant container ship, little information has emerged to explain how it could have happened. As the families of seven American sailors mourn their losses, here’s a look at what we know, and what we don’t.



Remains of 7 Fitzgerald sailors killed in U.S. ship collision return home –

The U.S. Navy says the bodies of the seven American sailors killed in a collision between their destroyer and a container ship off the Japanese coast have headed home.



House moves to boost aircraft carrier fleet –

The Navy would be able to buy aircraft carriers more quickly and increase its carrier fleet from 11 to 12 under 2018 budget plans being written by the House Armed Services Committee.



Air Force gives House classified report on restarting F-22 program –

The Air Force has provided the House a classified report on restarting the F-22 Raptor fighter jet program, congressional staff said June 20.



Russian fighter comes within feet of Air Force recon plane –

A Russian fighter flew “within several feet” of an Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea June 19, the latest in a series of alarmingly close encounters between the two militaries.





Veterans

VA plans to close 430 buildings, freeze VBA office space –

Veterans Affairs officials plan to close at least 430 vacant buildings over the next two years and freeze new office space for Veterans Benefits Administration efforts as part of an effort to reduce the department’s footprint and save millions annually.



Vision for VA: Fewer maternity services, fewer cancer docs, more private care options –

Future Veterans Affairs clinics could feature fewer maternity services, fewer cancer specialists and more reliance on private-sector clinics for routine or non-military care, under Secretary David Shulkin’s vision for the department.