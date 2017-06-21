Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 21, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin receives contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN sustainment

Lockheed Martin has received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Foreign Military Sales contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustainment support for Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) and LANTIRN Navigation Pods.

Under the ID/IQ contract, FMS customers will place orders for repairs and returns, on-call technical support, depot activities and other sustainment efforts. Work on the five-year contract, which has a $200 million ceiling, will be conducted in Warner Robins, Georgia; Orlando and Ocala, Florida; and Santa Barbara, California.

“Enabling Sniper ATP and LANTIRN FMS customers to quickly and easily acquire sustainment support is critical,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “With the ID/IQ contract, our customers can address their unique sustainment needs based on the mission at hand.”

Lockheed Martin previously established a $485 million Sniper ATP ID/IQ contract with FMS customers to procure pods and spares. To date, 14 customers have placed orders under that contract.

Sniper ATP is a precision targeting system chosen by the U.S. Air Force and more than 20 international air forces. LANTIRN navigation pods provide low-level navigation with terrain-following radar on international F-15 and F-16 aircraft.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 21, 2017

News U.S. forces shoot down another Iranian drone in Syria – U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone in southern Syria June 20, the second such air-to-air encounter this month as opposing forces converge around a key American training garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq.   Australia suspends air missions over Syria amid...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 21, 2017

U.S. says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Syria The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria. A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-JSTARS

Sierra Nevada Corporation joins Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® JSTARS recap team

Lockheed Martin announced June 20 that Sierra Nevada Corporation has joined the Skunk Works® JSTARS Recapitalization (Recap) team, which currently includes Bombardier and Raytheon, bringing greater value to the partnership, an...
 
Full Story »

 