Headlines – June 23, 2017

News

F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects –

Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight.



Republican lawmakers set to introduce legislation calling for a 355-ship Navy –

Two key Republican lawmakers are set to unveil legislation that will make it national policy to maintain a 355-ship Navy, according to a draft of the legislation obtained by Defense News.





Business

Elbit Systems pitches SkyStriker drone in emerging market of loitering munitions –

Elbit Systems is presenting at the Paris Air Show its newest variant of the Skylark series of UAVs, essentially a converted drone engineered to function as a missile.



Lockheed: Trump’s ‘Buy American’ emphasis unlikely to thwart potential F-16 production in India –

Lockheed Martin is still waiting for India to make a decision on its fighter jet competition. However, in the event of a win, the company feels assured its proposal to move the F-16 line to India won’t raise eyebrows with the Trump administration, despite the president’s focus on keeping jobs in the United States.



Russia anticipates final flight tests for MiG-35 this year –

Russian defense aviation firm MiG hopes to wrap up testing for its MiG-35 fighter jet by the end of the year, opening the door for a contract from the Russian military for serial production of the aircraft, a company official told Defense News June 21.



AIA’s Melcher talks global opportunity, global competition –

Dave Melcher, CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, spoke to Defense News’ Jill Aitoro about opportunities to increase global sales among U.S. companies, and how international efforts to grow domestic manufacturing factor into the equation.



New French armed forces minister named day after Goulard’s resignation –

News of Goulard’s resignation June 20 sparked great surprise at the Paris Air Show, as many French executives were waiting for her scheduled ministerial visit, only to hear that she had resigned that very morning.



A blueprint for unified, regional missile defense –

From the geopolitical influence of the threat, to the need for global partners to take a coordinated approach, Wesley Kremer speaks to the evolving requirements of missile defense.



Lt. Gen. Bunch on why the U.S. needed to showcase the F-35 in Paris –

The flight of the F-35 was a little uncertain for a period of time prior to the Paris Air Show, but it came and enthralled. And that sends an important message to the international community, said Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, the military deputy of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition.



Japan looks to U.S. to partner on used aircraft resale –

As part of Japan’s strategy to expand defense exports, it’s looking to the United States to take part in a cooperation for the resale of used aircraft to Southeast Asia.



Global demand for U.S. weapons ‘busier than ever’ in Trump era, so far –

The shift in U.S. presidential administrations has not affected the world’s demand for American-made weapons, Pentagon officials and industry executives said at the Paris Air Show.



Satellite-linked drone designed for long-range comms –

A satellite-linked UAV, staying aloft for three hours, will carry a price tag of some €300,000 (U.S. $334,350) per unit.



Boeing’s Caret on learning from losses, measuring success, maximizing wins –

Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, discusses lessons learned from competition losses, the metrics of success, corporate reorganization, the T-100 trainer, KC-46 tanker, the defense budget and investment.



Lockheed exec ‘confident’ Canada will pick F-35 as block buy eyed –

Hope is very much still alive that Canada will purchase F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, despite indications late last year that the country would choose the F/A-18 Super Hornet instead.



French air force chief on priorities, sustaining global operations –

Gen. André Lanata, chief of staff of the French Air Force, discusses priorities and maintaining global operations during a June 21, 2017, interview.



U.S. industrial base at risk for key rocket motor ingredient –

A California Republican congressman included a provision near the bottom of a proposed act dealing with domestic strategic materials that would restrict companies manufacturing rocket motors for the Department of Defense and NASA to source its oxidizer for its solid-propellant rocket boosters from within the United States.



Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract –

Raytheon and Kongsberg Gruppen are to offer their Naval Strike Missile to the U.S. Navy’s for use on littoral combat ships and future frigates.



Rockwell Collins partners with QinetiQ for satellite receivers –

Rockwell Collins and QinetiQ are partnering to develop next-generation, multi-constellation, open-service and secure global navigation satellite system receivers.



BAE awarded $30 million Australian Navy satellite deal –

BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a $30 million Royal Australian Navy contract for satellite terminal upgrades.





Defense

House lawmakers concerned over clarity of Army combat vehicle modernization plans –

Lawmakers in the House Armed Services Committee’s Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee are concerned the U.S. Army isn’t modernizing its combat vehicles or armored brigade combat teams quickly enough, and they are asking the service to present clarity on its strategy.



Navy increases up or out limits for petty officers –

Navy personnel officials announced today that they are changing the service’s “up or out” deadlines for petty officers — effective Aug. 1 — which will allow thousands to stay in the service longer.



Investigators believe USS Fitzgerald crew fought flooding for an hour before distress call reached help –

The crew of the guided-missile destroyer that was struck by a merchant ship June 16 off the coast of Japan fought to save the ship for an hour before the first calls went out for help, Japanese investigators now believe.



Navy cuts 20 re-up bonus levels –

As the fiscal year heads into its final quarter in July, Navy personnel officials are tightening the belt on re-up bonuses. Navy officials released an administrative message today updating award levels for those on active-duty.



Norway approves further Marine rotations –

The Norwegian government has approved further Marine Corps rotations to Norway through 2018.



Space Corps, What Is It Good For? Not Much: Air Force Leaders –

(Breaking Defense) The nation does not need a new armed service specializing in space, the leaders of the Air Force said in rejecting a House Armed Services Committee plan.



Air Force leveraging Guard, Reserve to build cyber mission forces –

When asked if the Air Force is considering collocating active and reserve components in building the 39 teams, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense that they already are.





Veterans

Veterans Affairs facing $1 billion shortfall because of unexpected Choice program costs –

The Department of Veterans Affairs was scolded by both parties over its budget Wednesday as lawmakers scurried to find a fix to an unexpected shortfall of more than $1 billion that would threaten medical care for thousands of veterans in the coming months. Under repeated questioning, VA Secretary David Shulkin acknowledged the department may need emergency funds.