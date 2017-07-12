Headlines – July 12, 2017

News
15 Marines, one sailor killed in the Corps’ deadliest crash in more than a decade –
Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed July 10 when their KC-130T from a reserve unit in New York crashed in a field in Mississippi, Marine Corps officials said.
Satellites reveal secret U.S. bases emerging in desert –
In 2013, when the United States first considered intervening in the Syria war, teams of U.S. Air Force commandos scouted out, across the Middle East, no fewer than 300 potential sites for new bases to support a possible intervention force.
Business
KAI scores additional Thai T-50 orders for $258M –
Thailand’s military government has approved the acquisition of eight KAI T-50 Golden Eagle lead-in fighter trainers from South Korea, adding to four aircraft it acquired in 2015.
Bundeswehr renews logistic truck fleet –
Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support has awarded Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles a framework contract for 629 HX2 family logistics vehicles in the last week. The contract follows on the heels of two smaller ones awarded to Liebherr for 71 protected truck-mounted cranes.
Australia poised to join U.S. on Next Generation Jammer –
Australia is nearing an agreement to join the U.S. Navy’s AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer-Medium Band (NGJ-MB) program as it seeks to ‘future proof’ its new EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack capability.
UK plans to buy $1 billion worth of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles –
The United Kingdom wants to buy $1.04 billion worth of the U.S.-made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, according to the Defense Department.
Gryphon awarded missile defense radar contract –
Gryphon Technologies has been awarded a $57.7 million Missile Defense Agency contract for missile defense radar.
L3 secures foreign data contract –
L3 has been awarded a $90.7 million Air Force contract to provide data link services for foreign countries.
Defense
Congressional change would require AT&L head to be reconfirmed for new job –
The Senate Armed Services Committee wants to change existing law to force the sitting undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics to reapply for a new job once the AT&L office disappears in February.
Trump Navy secretary nominee: Climate change is real and poses a threat –
President Trump’s Navy secretary nominee said July 11 he is “totally aware” of the threat posed by climate change and committed to addressing it if confirmed.
Navy secretary nominee open to base closures, women in combat roles –
Investment banker and former Marine aviator Richard V. Spencer said if confirmed as the next Navy secretary he is open to another round of base closures and allowing women to serve in all combat roles.
U.S. Army missile defense system destroys target in test –
The U.S. Army’s missile defense system capable of taking out targets in the last phase of flight intercepted a threat target July 11 in a Missile Defense Agency test out of Kodiak, Alaska, according to Lockheed Martin, the system’s manufacturer.
Army begins testing off-road vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cell –
The Army recently began testing a Chevrolet vehicle powered by a hydrogen fuel cell at Fort Carson, Colo., reports USA Today.
Army rapid prototyping office wants EW, PNT solutions –
The Army’s Rapid Capabilities Office has issued a solicitation for a variety of capabilities under its purview.
Audit: Army wasted $53.6 million in commercial transport contracts –
The Army wasted $53.6 million over six years because officials mismanaged commercial transport contracts that were used to move equipment throughout the Middle East, according to a recently released audit.
Navy’s surface warfare director talks frigate requirements –
The U.S. Navy’s requirements for a new guided-missile frigate hit the street July 10 with a request for information that blew the competition for the new ship design wide open.
Top general for aviation says the Corps needs more aircraft maintainers –
Just hours before the worst Marine Corps aviation crash in more than a decade, the Corps’ top general for aviation released a retirement letter that outlined his concerns about the troubled state of the aviation fleet and the struggle to keep its planes and helicopters flying.
Roger Wicker wants U.S. to dangle $10 million prize to crack Air Force hypoxia mystery –
The Defense Department could offer a $10 million prize to anyone who can solve the mystery around the oxygen deprivation incidents plaguing Navy aircraft, under the Senate’s version of an annual defense policy bill published July 11.
Air Force’s lower buy rate drives $27.5 billion spike in F-35 acquisition costs –
The Pentagon’s projected total cost for buying the F-35 shot up by $27.5 billion from 2015 to 2016, a spike mostly driven by slower-than-expected U.S. Air Force procurement, the program office announced.