AMC commander directs Dover C-5 stand-down

U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy from the 436th Airlift Wing flies over New Jersey while lit by the setting sun. The C-5, one of the largest military aircraft, provides the Air Force with heavy intercontinental strategic airlift capability. The 436th Airlift Wing is located at Dover Air Force Base, Del.

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command commander has directed a stand-down of C-5 flying operations at Dover Air Force Base, Del., following a second malfunction of C-5 nose landing gear within the last 60 days.

The stand-down was directed July 17. 

“Aircrew safety is always my top priority and is taken very seriously,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander. “We are taking the appropriate measures to properly diagnose the issue and implement a solution.”

Inspections will occur to ensure the proper extension and retraction of the C-5 nose landing gear. During the C-5 stand-down at Dover, AMC will work to ensure worldwide mission requirements are minimally impacted.  Eighteen C-5 aircraft are assigned to Dover AFB. There are 56 C-5 aircraft in the Air Force fleet. The stand-down only impacts Dover AFB.  

The 18 aircraft include primary and backup aircraft inventory assigned to Dover. Twelve primary aircraft are assigned to Dover. 



 

