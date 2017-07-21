Aerotech News & Review


Local

July 21, 2017
 

Plant 42 honors fallen deputy

plant-42

Courtesy photograph

On July 18, 2017, leadership from U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., presented members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station a plaque honoring LASD Sgt. Steve Owen, who was killed in the line of duty Oct. 5, 2016. The commemoration was part of a 2017 National Police Week ceremony held at Plant 42. The presentation was made by John Esch, Plant 42 director, and Maj. James Blackburn III, chief of Plant 42 Security Forces. The plaque was dedicated in honor of Owen to show appreciation for the sacrifices law enforcement makes on behalf of public safety, said Esch. Pictured from left to right:  Capt. Todd Weber, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station commander; Esch, Blackburn and Lt. Joseph Fender, LASD.



 

News

Headlines – July 21, 2017

News U.S. Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor – Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who fought in the Vietnam War and against tough political adversaries, is facing the fight of his life against cancer.     Business L-3 CEO Michael Strianese to retire at end of year...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 21, 2017

Air Force grounds cargo planes after landing gear glitches Landing gear problems have prompted the Air Force to temporarily ground a fleet of cargo planes that operate out of Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base. The Air Force said in a statement Tuesday that the C-5 Galaxy planes experienced two malfunctions in 60 days. Both involved...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
crater308

July 20, 1969: One giant leap for mankind

July 1969. It’s a little over eight years since the flights of Gagarin and Shepard, followed quickly by President Kennedy’s challenge to put a man on the moon before the decade is out. It is only seven months since ...
 
Full Story »

 