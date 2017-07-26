Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 26, 2017
 

DARPA awards Rocket Crafters contract to design, develop, test large-scale hybrid rocket engine

Rocket Crafters, Inc. announced July 25 it has been awarded a $542,600 research contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Under the terms of the agreement, RCI is tasked to build and test a large-scale hybrid rocket engine using RCI’s patented Direct-Digital Advanced Rocket Technology™.

During the eight-month period of performance, RCI aims to design, build, and test a 5,000 lbf peak thrust, throttle-capable hybrid rocket engine based on the company’s potentially industry-disruptive rocket engine technology.

In theory, hybrid rockets have several advantages over the more commonly used solid and liquid chemical rockets. They can be throttled and restarted, unlike a solid rocket, and are less costly and faster to develop compared to liquid rocket engines due to their mechanical simplicity. They are also safer to handle than either solid or liquid rockets. For these reasons, Government and industry researchers have long sought to develop a large-scale hybrid rocket engine but have had significant difficulties with unpredictable thrust and excessive vibration.

RCI’s D-DART™ rocket engine solves those long-standing problems. Using advanced giant-scale additive manufacturing (also known as industrial 3D printing) equipment, RCI prints near-perfect fuel grains from proprietary high-energy polymer/additive formulas. These grains are designed to dually serve as the engine’s fuel source and combustion chamber.

In this DARPA research effort, RCI intends to build on its previous research with lab-scale prototype engines. Their initial test series achieved a 97.5-percent thrust profile consistency and showed no signs of combustion instability or vibration—a level of performance never before demonstrated in a hybrid rocket engine. With assistance from researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology, Rocket Crafters’ scientists and engineers are currently conducting an extensive study to determine the optimum solid fuel formulation and oxidizer/fuel mixture to be used in the company’s future hybrid-rocket-powered products.

Under the DARPA agreement, RCI aims to design, build, and throttle-test a flight-capable rocket motor using a custom static test oxidizer system mounted on a new hybrid rocket test stand to be constructed at Florida’s Space Coast. These tests seek to verify the hybrid rocket engine’s reliability and consistency while, at the same time, demonstrating throttling and emergency engine shutdown capabilities.

Using its unique hybrid rocket engine technology, Rocket Crafters is designing Intrepid-1™, the first in a family of safe, affordable hybrid-rocket-powered expendable launch vehicles dedicated to delivering small satellites and spacecraft to Earth orbit and beyond.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 27, 2017

News North Korea could cross ICBM threshold next year, U.S. officials warn – North Korea will be able to field a reliable, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile as early as next year, U.S. officials have concluded in a confidential assessment that dramatically shrinks the timeline for when Pyongyang could strike North American cities with atomic weapons....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 27, 2017

U.S. Navy fires warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots July 25 near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard later blamed the American ship for provoking the incident....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-HIMARS

Lockheed Martin delivers first HIMARS vehicle produced 100 percent in Camden, Ark.

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher in which both the chassis and launcher components were manufactured at its facility in Camden, Ark. In the past, the HIMARS five-to...
 
Full Story »

 