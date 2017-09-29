Aerotech News & Review


Boeing donates additional $1 million to assist hurricane recovery, relief efforts

Boeing and The Boeing Charitable Trust are committing an additional $1 million to assist with hurricane disaster relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the company announced Sept. 27.

In addition to a previous commitment of $1 million from The Boeing Charitable Trust for Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief, Boeing employees and retirees have given more than $700,000, and when matched, will bring Boeing’s full humanitarian aid relief package to over $3.2 million.

In addition to corporate charitable contributions and in-kind investments, Boeing has been working with Airlink – a rapid response disaster relief organization that links airlines with non-governmental organizations to transport aid workers and cargo in times of humanitarian need.

“This year’s hurricane season has been unprecedented,” said John Blazey, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. “The road to recovery for those affected by these storms, some of whom are part of the Boeing family, will be long and filled with personal challenges. In addition to monetary donations, we are grateful to Boeing employees who are helping with recovery efforts and assisting their neighbors and colleagues who have been impacted.”

Boeing employees and retirees have provided support to affected communities by participating in volunteer programs, gift matching programs and the Employees Community Fund of Boeing. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will continue to match qualifying employee contributions for hurricane recovery and relief through October 31.

Boeing employs more than 13,000 people and supports approximately 75,000 direct and indirect jobs in the affected areas. Boeing is also active and engaged in these communities, contributing more than $13 million in charitable contributions in 2016.



 

