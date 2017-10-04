Aerotech News & Review


Space & Technology

October 4, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin completes first flexible solar array for LM 2100 satellite

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

The first Multi-mission Modular Solar Array unfurls at Lockheed Martin’s site in Sunnyvale, Calif. The reconfigurable design delivers 50 percent more power despite being 30 percent lighter.

After years of development, Lockheed Martin completed the first flight build of its new Multi-mission Modular (MM) Solar Array.

This new flexible array advances Lockheed Martin’s significant heritage flying flexible arrays on such programs as the International Space Station and a constellation for the U.S. Air Force. The new design is a major component of Lockheed Martin’s multi-year modernization of its LM 2100 satellite bus, which is part of its newly-enhanced family of buses.

The MM Array incorporates three key features in the satellite design: higher power, less mass and compact stowage, and all of this enables satellite designers to better meet customers’ growing power needs. This compact flexible array design delivers 50 percent more power than previous rigid array designs at 30 percent less mass. 

“The new arrays can generate 20 kilowatts of energy in orbit, enough to power an entire home.  These new arrays deliver enough energy for even the most advanced communications or remote sensing payloads,” said Wahid Azizpor, manufacturing director at Lockheed Martin Space Systems. “Built on an innovative flexible material, these arrays are rugged and reliable at a fraction of the weight and stowed size, which lets customers pack more payload capability into the satellite.”

About the array:
• By swapping rigid panels for thin, flexible sheets, the upgraded design achieves reduced weight and compact stowage. Typical rigid panels range from 0.75 to 1.5 inches thick, but the MM Array’s synthetic polymer material is just 0.002 inches thick, a significant reduction.

• Combined with an innovative deployment mechanism, the improvements create a design that lowers cost and allows easy configuration changes for different missions. Its first customers are for LM 2100 series of satellites, but engineers can adapt the design for other types of spacecraft.

• The MM Array incorporates the latest efficient solar cell and component technologies. Additionally, engineers designed the solar array to improve manufacturing and test, incorporating robotics and other advanced manufacturing techniques. Lockheed Martin has leveraged expertise from across Space Systems to contribute to the design.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 4, 2017

News Mattis reveals new rules of engagement – U.S. forces are no longer bound by requirements to be in contact with enemy forces in Afghanistan before opening fire, thanks to a change in rules of engagement orchestrated by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.   Families, congressman file lawsuit on deadly Osprey crash from 2000 –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

News Briefs – October 4, 2017

Navy confirms 2 dead as training plane crashes in Tennessee An instructor and a student pilot died in the crash of a military training jet in southeastern Tennessee, U.S. Navy officials confirmed Oct. 2. The T-45C Goshawk crashed the afternoon of Oct. 1 in Tellico Plains, Tenn., about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Knoxville....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Hill’s 4th FS/AMU receives first F-35A

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Hundreds filled the Hill Air Force Base ramp to welcome Lt. Col Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron Commander, as he flew the first F-35A assigned to the 4th FS/AMU to Hill from the Lockheed M...
 
Full Story »

 